What We Know So Far About the Google Pixel 8

With the Google Pixel 7 out in the wild since September, we can now look forward to next year’s Pixel 8, which we have some information on.

So, if you’ve been holding off on upgrading your phone and are interested in Google’s upcoming device, here’s what you can expect from the device before it launches in 2023.

Is there going to be a Pixel 8?

There is most likely going to be a Google Pixel 8 phone in some form, keeping up with the company’s Pixel range of smartphones. It’s unlikely that Google will depart from its annual device release schedule and it’s even more unlikely that Google will abandon the Pixel range.

When will the Pixel 8 be released?

Following trends from earlier Google Pixel devices, it’s likely that the next Pixel device will be released in October 2023.

What can the Pixel 8 do?

While Google hasn’t confirmed any of the features in the upcoming phone, it’s likely that the Google Pixel 8 will support a third-generation version of the Tensor chip, which is unique to Google phones. According to Galaxy Club, Samsung is returning to manufacture the chip and is in the process of testing it.

How many phones will be in the Pixel 8 range?

It’s likely that the upcoming Google Pixel range will include two phones, similar to the Pixel 7 and 6. Winfuture reports that two devices, codenamed ‘Husky’ and ‘Shiba’ are the upcoming devices, and will likely include a smaller, standard device and a larger, more powerful device (like the Pixel 7 range). A cheaper Pixel 7 (the 7a) is also on the way, along with the Google foldable.

How much will the Pixel 8 cost?

Prices for the new Google phones has not been confirmed; however, it’ll likely be similar to the pricing of 2022’s Pixel 7 range of devices.

The Pixel 7 starts at $999, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,299.