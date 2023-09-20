How to Nab a Google Pixel 7 for $500 Less

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re only a few weeks away from Google’s next big hardware showcase, which is all but certainly going to introduce a new set of Pixel smartphones. However, if you’re already ready to jump ship and try out Google’s take on the iPhone experience, there’s a decent chance that you’ll be just as well served by grabbing last year’s Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro instead.

As with this year’s iPhone 15 Pro and last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, there probably won’t be a huge difference between the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro. Well, aside from the asking price. We don’t yet know how much the latter is going to cost Aussies at launch, but it’s probably safe to say it won’t be as cheap as the former is through Vodafone right now.

At the time of writing, the smallest of Australia’s big three mobile providers is currently running a promotion that knocks a solid $552 off the RRP of Google’s 2022 flagship. That brings the starting price for the Pixel 7 Pro down from $1,299 to just $747.

On top of that discount, you’re also looking at double the data allowance of your plan for as long as you stay signed up with Vodafone. For example, the Vodafone $45 Small Plan usually comes with 40GB of data per month (with no excess charges), but if you sign up right now, you’ll get another 40GB on top of that.

There isn’t an explicit end date for this promotion, though the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be unveiled on October 8, so it wouldn’t be a shock if this deal disappeared on or around that date.



Although we think that Vodafone comes out on top when it comes to Pixel 7 Pro deals at the moment, it’s far from the only provider looking to run out its stock of last year’s best Google smartphone. Check out the widget below for a sense of how the provider compares to the other option.

If you want to go even cheaper, Vodafone is also running a deal on the Pixel 7 that’s almost as generous as the one in place for the Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to last year’s standard Pixel smartphone, Vodafone is slashing away almost half the recommended retail price with a discount of $450.

Regardless of which Vodafone plan you pair it with, you’ll also get the same double data I mentioned earlier. Check out the widget below for a round-up of your options.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: Vodafone/Google Pixel screenshot