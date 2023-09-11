Yes, You Can Unsend an Email on Gmail

You hit send on an email too quickly and watch it disappear into the ether of the internet. It’s then you realise you’ve made a terrible mistake. We’ve all been there. Sure, you can send a sheepish follow-up email explaining your mistake, or, for Gmail account users, you can just hit unsend to recall the email.

How to unsend a Gmail email message

An unsend function is a useful feature in this day and age, but you’ll have to be quick to use it. After an email is sent, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to recall it.

Here’s how to do it on Gmail:

On web browser

Immediately after sending a message, you’ll see a pop-up indicating that the email has been sent. In that pop-up will be an option to ‘undo’ or ‘view message’. Click ‘undo’.

After you hit undo, the message will return to the draft stage so you can correct any errors.

On Android & iOS (iPhone and iPad)

The process for unsending an email while using the Gmail app on your Android or iOS device is similar to the above. After sending an email, you’ll see a message indicating it has been sent, along with an option to undo. Tap this before the message disappears to recall your email.

How to extend the cancellation period

If you’d like to change the length of time that the undo pop-up message appears for, you can change this in your settings by going to Settings > See all settings > Undo send. From there, you can select a cancellation period of either 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds.

Be sure to save your changes at the bottom of the page before exiting.

Once you’ve fixed that setting on your Gmail account, here are some other extensions you might want to check out to make your email experience easier.

Lead image credit: Gmail/iStock