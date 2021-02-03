Do You Need to Add a Vitamin C Serum to Your Skincare Routine?

By now, you’ve probably seen the ingredient vitamin C splashed across a range of skincare products. It’s fast become skincare aficionados favourite ingredient. If you don’t really understand the hype, but suffer from uneven skin tone, rough texture, fine lines, acne scars, general dullness — there’s a good chance that working a vitamin C serum or moisturiser into your regime will solve all your problems, probably.

So what does vitamin C in skincare actually do?

When it comes to skincare, we’re so used to just applying products because suddenly it’s the thing to do, without knowing what it’ll actually do for our skin. Vitamin C serums are formulated with a form of vitamin C called L-ascorbic acid which helps with uneven skin tone and texture, fine lines, acne scarring, pigmentation and dullness. Because it’s highly acidic, it triggers the skin’s regeneration by accelerating the production of collage and elasticin, both of which our skin slowly produces less of as we age. It’s also an antioxidant that helps to protect your skin from external factors like air pollution, free-radicals and sun damage.

How often should you be using vitamin C products?

As a general rule of thumb, it’s recommend using a vitamin C serum in the morning every other day. Depending on your skin type you might even be able to use it every day. Applying a vitamin C in the morning post-cleanse gives it the best opportunity to absorb into the skin without any kind of barrier. It also protects your skin for the day when you’re typically exposed to more pollution and UV light.

Does vitamin C play well with other skincare ingredients like Retinol?

While vitamin C and retinol can play well together, it can cause irritation and sensitivity, especially if you’re going to spend the day outdoors in direct sunlight or already have sensitive skin. So to really reap the benefit of both actives, you’re best to alternate them morning and night and always apply an SPF50+ as the final step in your AM routine.

Can’t I just get more vitamin C from my diet?

There’s a huge difference in the way our bodies absorb vitamin C orally and topically. When you consume food or drinks that contain vitamin C very little of it actually makes it into your system, whereas if you apply it topically, you’re are giving your skin the best possible chance to enjoy the benefits.

If you are keen to add a vitamin C serum into your skincare, we recommend looking for one that’s concentration sits between ten and 20% dependant on your skin type. You should also always do a test patch on your skin first.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of vitamin C serums to get you started on your journey.

La Roche-Posay Redermic Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Ageing Serum, $59

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $42

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $49

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, $96

Alpha H Vitamin C With Grape Seed Serum, $70

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, $86

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, $218

Aspect Phytostat 9, $92

asap super c serum, originally $99, now $77.22

Medik8 C-Tetra Lipid Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum, $78.20