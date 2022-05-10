The 7 Foundations TikTok Swears By For Flawless-Looking Skin

Usually, when a foundation reaches cult status, it’s because it’s been dubbed the best of the best by beauty editors and influencers alike. Nowadays, TikTok determines which product will become the next must-have in our makeup bags. Why? Because we can actually see it being applied by real people before forking out our hard-earned cash.

TikTok’s latest obsession? Foundations — finding the best one, to be exact. From ultra-matte finish to 24hr long wear, it feels like TikTok is determined to find the best of the bunch. So spent hours on TikTok to curate a list of the top-trending foundations right now. These are the ones worth investing in.

The Best Foundations According to TikTok

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPF 10 Foundation

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPF 10 Foundation, $62

If you’re after a long wear, medium-to-full coverage foundation, the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPF 10 offers a buildable, natural matte finish in over 40 shades. It’s lightweight, oil-free, waterproof and transfer-resistant, so it lasts from day to night with minimal touchups.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF 50

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF 50, $65

Tiktokers are obsessed with this CC+ cream, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it SPF 50, but it also offers full coverage, colour correction and hydration. It’s also loaded with skin-loving ingredients like hydrolysed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins, making this a must-have multitasking makeup product.

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $105

Almost every top-trending video on #BeauyTok mentions Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation. It’s a lightweight liquid foundation that can be worn lightly or layered to achieve the level of coverage you require.

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, $49

If it’s good enough for Selena Gomez (and TikTok), it’s good enough for us. Rare Beauty’s Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation is a breathable formula that combines the weightless feel of a serum with the buildable medium coverage of a long wear foundation. It evens out skin tone and smoothes skin without clogging pores or caking.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $65

Another top TikTok contender is the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Made famous because of its multitasking formula, it was designed to illuminate the skin while blurring and smoothing. The Flawless Filter can be worn alone, mixed with, or on top of your favourite foundation to keep your makeup looking fresh.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $72

If you’re after a vegan-friendly formula, this one from Ilia is it. Thanks to hyaluronic acid and plant-based squalane, it offers lightweight, dewy coverage that leaves the skin feeling hydrated and nourished. It’s also formulated with niacinamide to help smooth skin’s overall texture.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Foundation in a Powder

L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Foundation in a Powder, $15.97

TikTok is obsessed with the flawless finish the L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Foundation in a Powder delivers with each use. Infused with ultra-fine adhesive pigments, this powder foundation provides you with an all-day matte finish without any creases or cakeyness.

In fact, one of our Lifehacker writers, Bella, actually put this TikTok trend to the test! You can read her full review here.