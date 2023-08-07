From Lightweight to Full Coverage, These Are the Concealers TikTok Swears By

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re back with another instalment of TikTok beauty recommendations, only this time we’re talking concealers. Whether you want to cover up blemishes, brighten up dark spots or simply fake a full eight hours of sleep, there’s a formula for that.

That said, not all formulas are created equal. They come with different coverage levels, staying power, colour ranges and finishes, making it tricky to find your ride or die. On top of that, it’s got to be within your budget, some concealers can be pretty pricey.

Luckily for us, TikTok has a plethora of GRWM videos ripe with concealer recommendations — you just need someone to wade through all of them for you and put them all in one handy place. We’re someone, and we’ve done just that.

In no particular order, here are the best concealers according to TikTok.

READ MORE The 7 Foundations TikTok Swears By For Flawless-Looking Skin

The Best Concealers According to TikTok

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum with Niacinamide

For years people have been obsessed with It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, and for good reason. It’s a brilliant under-eye concealer. But now the brand has released a new concealer that’s taking TikTok by storm, the Bye Bye Dark Sport Concealer + Serum with Niacinamide. The formula is a buildable, medium-coverage concealer that not only covers dark spots but helps to brighten them too, thanks to the addition of active ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and caffeine.

Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

I feel like almost everyone is either already loyal to Tarte’s OG Shape tape concealer or is dying to try it. It seems TikTok is deeply obsessed with the new Ultra Creamy version of the cult-famous original. It’s formulated with a built-in eye cream to help boost under-eye hydration, while still giving a full-coverage matte finish.

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Of course, it wouldn’t be a TikTok roundup if Rare Beauty didn’t make an appearance. Selena Gomez’s beauty brand dominates GRWM’s and every time they launch a new product the makeup girlies go absolutely mad for it. So it comes as no surprise that the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer comes highly recommended. The lightweight, buildable formula easily hides blemishes, dark circles, and redness, while offering a skin-like finish that won’t cake or settle into fine lines. It also comes in a luscious 48 shades.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer

There’s a reason just about everything Charlotte Tilbury creates is plastered all over your ‘FYP’. The Magic Away Concealer is a full-coverage concealer that is perfect for covering everything from redness and dark circles to blemishes and spots. The soft, cushion applicator has been designed to dab over spots while also being able to hug the under-eye area.

Too Faced Born This Way Ethereal Light Concealer

Too Faced’s Born This Way Concealer was formulated to be buttery soft, glide effortlessly on skin, and cover up dark circles as seamlessly as it does spots and pimples. It’s also loaded with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract, daikon seed extract and squalane.

Kosas Revealer Concealer

TikTok definitely introduced us to Kosas, but we’ve stayed because of just how good the formulas are — in particular, the super creamy Revealer Concealer. It’s a medium-coverage concealer that brightens and hydrates weary under-eyes while calming any angry blemishes.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer

If your everyday look involves glass skin and minimal makeup, the Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer should be in your makeup bag. It’s a high-coverage formula with the ability to conceal blemishes, dark spots, under-eye circles and redness on both the face and body.

Looking for a new foundation? TikTok has a few recommendations for those too.