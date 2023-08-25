Woolworths Has Introduced Members-Only Pricing

You may have noticed that Woolworths has done a big overhaul on its Everyday Rewards system recently. From a rebrand of its mobile offerings to a new range of homewares, Woolworths is making some changes and that also includes introducing members-only pricing for its Everyday Rewards customers.

As of this week, Woolworths has added Member Prices to items on its shelves and in its online catalogue. The system provides Everyday Rewards members with a cheaper deal, whereas those who don’t have a loyalty account with Woolworths will be charged a more expensive price.

In order to qualify for Member Prices, shoppers will need to join the Everyday Rewards program online and then be sure their registered Everyday Rewards card is scanned at the checkout. Everyday Rewards is free to join.

Member Prices will be available across Woolworths Supermarkets, Woolworths Metro, and Woolworths Online. They will not be applicable to Woolworths-partnered petrol stations, MILKRUN or Woolworths marketplace purchases.

I did a quick scan to see how this system was implemented in my local Woollies today and could find only one Member Price ticket in the store. So it appears to be a slow rollout.

Images: Lifehacker Australia

Discounted Everyday Rewards items will be rotated each week with new prices being added on Wednesdays.

Some customers have taken to Reddit with their thoughts on the new move:

“Hopefully it fails and doesn’t end up like Dan Murphys is now, where they used to have good specials and now it’s mostly member specials only,” one Redditor said.

“The membership has worked well for me personally, and the targeted sales/promotions are usually pretty good,” another user added.

“Locking sales that have always been available suddenly behind a membership with the price increase of everything else on top sucks. I have the membership, but sometimes I just forget to use it,” another commented.

Member Pricing on groceries is something that has been the norm overseas for some time, particularly in markets like the US and the UK. Apparently, Woolworths tried introducing a system like this one years ago, but it didn’t catch on. It will be interesting to see if member prices stick this time.