Our Top Picks From Woolworths’ Limited-Time Homewares Sale

Between ALDI’s special buys and Kmart’s low-cost living range, it feels like every major store has some form of cheap homeware range available. Personally, we’re here for it, and so is Woolworths, which is the latest retail giant to open a budget home and living range.

Under its Everyday Market banner, Woolworths has expanded into everything from home appliances to storage solutions to electronics.

The supermarket giant is currently running a three-week special on many of its homeware items which will last until August 23.

Some of the items on sale include:

If that’s not enough, here are some of our picks from other specials running on Woolworth’s Everyday Market right now

If none of these take your fancy, Kmart’s new living range also has some prime budget-friendly choices that are sure to spruce up your home.