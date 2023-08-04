Our Top Picks From Woolworths’ Limited-Time Homewares Sale

Between ALDI’s special buys and Kmart’s low-cost living range, it feels like every major store has some form of cheap homeware range available. Personally, we’re here for it, and so is Woolworths, which is the latest retail giant to open a budget home and living range.
Under its Everyday Market banner, Woolworths has expanded into everything from home appliances to storage solutions to electronics.
The supermarket giant is currently running a three-week special on many of its homeware items which will last until August 23.
Some of the items on sale include:
- Seymour’s Hanging Storage Shelves – from $14 each
- Inspire Kids Nested Cubes (S/M/L) – $10/$14/$22 each
- Kate’s Kitchen Mesh Baskets – Square ($15), Round ($15), Rectangle ($20)
- Bamboo Cutlery Box – $15
- Double Shelf Shower Caddy – $18
- Inspire Bamboo Frame Laundry Hamper – $20
- Mirabella Desk Lamp – $35
- Laptop Bag – $20
- Laptop Stand – $18
- Inspire Picnic Outdoor Table or Basket – $30 each
- Inspire Printed Picnic Rugs – $20 each
- Bobbi Lockyer Plant Propagation Kit – $10
- Bobbi Lockyer Candle – $25
- Mini Wooden Floating Shelf – $10
If that’s not enough, here are some of our picks from other specials running on Woolworth’s Everyday Market right now
- Intex 2m PureSpa Jet & Bubble Deluxe Set – $1529
- Roborock S7 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner – $1079
- Tatonka Rokua 2-Person Tunnel Tent Stone Grey Olive – $629
- Openook Boucle Cushion – $5.80
- Gourmet Kitchen Door Mounted Hanging Food Waste Bin – $9.56
- Lemon and Lime Fresco Glass Clip Jar – $11.70
- Apple Airtag 4 pack – $139
- Healthy Choice 7L Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer – $79
- Sherwood Home Laundry Bag Frame w 3 Compartments – $24.95
If none of these take your fancy, Kmart’s new living range also has some prime budget-friendly choices that are sure to spruce up your home.
