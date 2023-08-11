Woolworths’ New Mobile Plans Can Help You Save on Groceries

If you’re a frequent shopper at Woolworths you’re likely familiar with the supermarket’s Everyday Rewards system. The loyalty program helps shoppers earn points and save on purchases, but a refresh of Woolworths’ Mobile has come with its share of hacks that could save you hundreds of dollars on your groceries.

Woolworths Mobile = Everyday Mobile

Image: Woolworths

Woolworths Mobile has been the supermarket giant’s telco arm for years now, offering SIM-only and pre-paid mobile plans for customers.

In early August, it was announced that Woolworths Mobile would be rebranding to Everyday Mobile from Woolworths. With this comes a focus on the Everyday Rewards program that offers customers a range of perks for signing up for a mobile plan with Woolworths.

One of the major rewards is a 10 per cent off offer on one Woolworths in-store shop every month.

The T’s & C’s outline that the offer is available on one Woolworths Supermarket transaction valued up to $500, with the maximum savings being $50. Multiply that by 12, and you could be saving $600 on groceries every year.

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to link your Everyday Rewards card to your Everyday Mobile account. Within 45 days, you should see the offer appear in the Everyday Mobile app. From there, you simply swipe your Everyday Rewards card at the checkout and choose whether you’d like to redeem your monthly offer on that shop.

Another decent perk of Everyday Mobile is the ability to gift or bank unused data, allowing you to make use of any unspent gigs each month.

Prepaid 30-day mobile plans with Woolworths Mobile start for as little as $25, or you can get long expiry plans from $100 (for six months) or $170 (for 12 months). SIM-only plans start at $40 per month.

We’ve broken down some of the most cost-effective Everyday Mobile from Woolworths plans here if you’re interested.