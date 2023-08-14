Avoid Awkward Stove Spills With These Cheap Gap Covers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s a harder place to clean than the dreaded gap between your kitchen counter and stovetop oven, then we haven’t met it. No matter how much you try to wiggle your range around, you can never fully close this hungry maw, which has consumed plenty of scraps while making dinner. If the last thing you want to do is drag an entire appliance out from the wall after cooking a meal, so you can wipe up a rogue pasta sauce stain, then it might be time you grab yourself some stove gap covers.

What is a stove gap cover?

Image: Amazon Australia

Stove gap covers do exactly what they say on the tin. These long strips of silicone are designed to sit on the edge of your stovetop and are wide enough that they’ll cover the distance to the edge of your kitchen counter. Now, the next time you spill some sauce or knock a few rogue peas loose, you won’t need to worry about them falling into an unreachable abyss.

These stove gap covers are made from non-slip, food-grade silicone, which can resist heats up to 230°C. They should stay in place when applied to the edge of your stovetop, but a bit of double-sided tape will help them stay put (some covers come with an adhesive already attached).

Since these are silicone, it also makes cutting it to size fairly easy. If they do get grubby, the spill guards can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth. It sure beats the difficult alternative of trying to move an entire oven, or slapping a wet wipe to the end of something long, jamming it into the gap and hoping for the best.

As an added bonus, these guards are also fairly inexpensive, with prices ranging from $15 to $30 for two strips. That’s a worthwhile price to pay if you’re not looking to form a science experiment from all your fallen food.

Here’s where you can grab yourself a set of stove spill guards: