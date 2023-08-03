Here Are the Best Australian Wines, According to the James Halliday Companion Awards

If you’re familiar with the world of Australian wine, you’ll know that the annual James Halliday Wine Companion Awards is a big old deal. This year, over 8,500 wines and 50 new wineries were blind-tasted by founder James Halliday and a handful of other wine pros, and a shortlist was given for the 2024 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards back in June.

Wineries from Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, and New South Wales are represented in this year’s shortlist, and the list of winners has now officially dropped.

Here are the wineries that topped the list.

James Halliday 2024 winners

Winery of the Year:

All Saints Estate – Rutherglen

Winner: Bleasdale Vineyards – Langhorne Creek First Creek Wines – Hunter Valley

Giant Steps – Yarra Valley

Leogate Estate Wines – Hunter Valley Oakridge Wines – Yarra Valley

Penley Estate – Coonawarra

Pepper Tree Wines – Hunter Valley

Yalumba – Eden Valley

Yangarra Estate Vineyard – McLaren Vale

Winemaker of the Year:

Colin McBryde – Adelina Wines, Clare Valley

Gerald Naef – Patina Wines, Orange

Jim Chatto – Pepper Tree Wines, Hunter Valley

Winner: Kate Goodman – Penley Estate, Coonawarra

Mark Messenger – Juniper Estate, Margaret River

Michael Downer – Murdoch Hill, Adelaide Hills

Paul Dahlenburg – Eldorado Road & Baileys of

Glenrowan, Beechworth/Glenrowan

Sam Middleton – Mount Mary, Yarra Valley

Samantha Connew – Stargazer, Tasmania

Viticulturist of the Year:

Bart Maloney – Vasse Felix, Margaret River

Dr Dylan Grigg – Consultant, Various

Jacob Stein – Robert Stein Vineyard, Mudgee Liz

Riley – Scarborough Wine Co & Mistletoe Wines, Hunter Valley

Winner: Mark Walpole – Fighting Gully Road, Beechworth

Michael Lane – Yangarra Estate Vineyard &

Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard, McLaren Vale

Rhys Thomas – Swinney, Frankland Rive

Stuart Proud – Thousand Candles, Yarra Valley

Best Value Winery:

Billy Button Wines – Alpine Valleys

Bleasdale Vineyards – Langhorne Creek

Bondar Wines – McLaren Vale

Bremerton Wines – Langhorne Creek

Briar Ridge Vineyard – Hunter Valley

Carillion Wines – Hunter Valley

Dappled Wines – Yarra Valley

De Bortoli – Yarra Valley

Mordrelle Wines – Adelaide Hills

Winner: Oakridge Wines – Yarra Valley

Two Hands Wines – Barossa Valley

Xanadu Wines – Margaret River

Best New Winery:

Entropy Wines – Gippsland

Fleet Wines – Gippsland

Gaffy & Neal – Mornington Peninsula

Gentle Folk – Adelaide Hills

Winner: Joshua Cooper Wines – Victoria

MMAD – McLaren Vale

Neldner Road – Barossa Valley

Nightfall Wines – Coonawarra

Terrason Wines – Victoria

Winmark Wines – Hunter Valley

Dark Horse Winery:

Winner: Anderson & Marsh – Alpine Valleys

Curator Wine Company – Barossa Valley

Emilian – Yarra Valley

Mount Eyre Vineyards – Hunter Valley

Topper’s Mountain Wines – New England

There were two new additions to the James Halliday Hall of Fame, also. Those were:

James Halliday Hall of Fame: Wine – Seppeltsfield 100-Year-Old Para Vintage Tawny 1923, Barossa Valley, SA (100 points)

– Seppeltsfield 100-Year-Old Para Vintage Tawny 1923, Barossa Valley, SA (100 points) James Halliday Hall of Fame: Wine Industry – Prue Henschke of Henschke Wines, Keyneton, SA

Moving over to varietals, here are the winning wines for the 2024 James Halliday Companion Awards:

Red Wine of the Year: Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021, McLaren Vale, SA – 99 points

Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021, McLaren Vale, SA – 99 points White Wine of the Year: Landaire at Padthaway Estate Chardonnay 2021 Padthaway – 98 points

Landaire at Padthaway Estate Chardonnay 2021 Padthaway – 98 points Sparkling Wine of the Year: Sittella Wines Grand Prestige Late Disgorged 2010 Pemberton – 97 points

Sittella Wines Grand Prestige Late Disgorged 2010 Pemberton – 97 points Riesling of the Year: Limefinger Solace Riesling 2022 Clare Valley – 98 points

Limefinger Solace Riesling 2022 Clare Valley – 98 points Chardonnay of the Year: Landaire at Padthaway Estate Chardonnay 2021 Padthaway – 98 points

Landaire at Padthaway Estate Chardonnay 2021 Padthaway – 98 points Semillon of the Year: Pepper Tree Wines Museum Release Limited Release Tallawanta Single Vineyard Semillon 2013 Hunter Valley: 99 points

Pepper Tree Wines Museum Release Limited Release Tallawanta Single Vineyard Semillon 2013 Hunter Valley: 99 points Sauvignon Blanc of the Year: Domaine Naturaliste Sauvage Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Margaret River – 96 points

Domaine Naturaliste Sauvage Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Margaret River – 96 points Pinot Gris/Grigio of the Year: Mayer Bloody Hill Villages Healesville Pinot Gris 2022 Yarra Valley – 96 points

Mayer Bloody Hill Villages Healesville Pinot Gris 2022 Yarra Valley – 96 points Other Whites & Blends of the Year: John Kosovich Wines Bottle Aged Reserve Chenin Blanc 2018 Swan Valley – 98 points

John Kosovich Wines Bottle Aged Reserve Chenin Blanc 2018 Swan Valley – 98 points Rosé of the Year: Sutton Grange Winery Fairbank Rosé 2022 Central Victoria Zone – 97 points

Sutton Grange Winery Fairbank Rosé 2022 Central Victoria Zone – 97 points Pinot Noir of the Year: Giant Steps Applejack Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022 Yarra Valley – 98 points

Giant Steps Applejack Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022 Yarra Valley – 98 points Grenache & Blends of the Year: Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021 McLaren Vale – 99 points

Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021 McLaren Vale – 99 points Shiraz of the Year: Murdoch Hill The Landau Single Vineyard Oakbank Syrah 2021 Adelaide Hills – 99 points

Murdoch Hill The Landau Single Vineyard Oakbank Syrah 2021 Adelaide Hills – 99 points Cabernet Shiraz Blend of the Year: Bleasdale Vineyards Wellington Road Shiraz Cabernet 2021 Langhorne Creek – 98 points

Bleasdale Vineyards Wellington Road Shiraz Cabernet 2021 Langhorne Creek – 98 points Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year: Bleasdale Vineyards The Iron Duke Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Langhorne Creek – 98 points

Bleasdale Vineyards The Iron Duke Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Langhorne Creek – 98 points Cabernet & Family of the Year: Houghton C.W. Ferguson Cabernet Malbec 2020 Frankland River – 98 points

Houghton C.W. Ferguson Cabernet Malbec 2020 Frankland River – 98 points Other Reds & Blends of the Year: Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No. 3 2021 Yarra Valley – 97 points

Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No. 3 2021 Yarra Valley – 97 points Sweet Wine of the Year: De Bortoli (Riverina) Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2020 Riverina– 96 points

De Bortoli (Riverina) Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2020 Riverina– 96 points Fortified Wine of the Year: All Saints Estate Museum Muscat NV, Rutherglen – 100 points

If you’re wondering who the winners were for the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards, here are some of the biggest awards.

Major James Halliday award winners 2023

Winery of the Year – Pooley Wines, Tasmania

– Pooley Wines, Tasmania Winemaker of the Year – Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA

– Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA Viticulturist of the Year – Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC

– Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC Best New Winery – Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA

– Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA Dark Horse Winery – L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA

– L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA Best Value Winery – Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA

– Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA Wine of the Year – Best’s Wines Foudre Ferment Riesling 2021, Great Western – 96 points

This article has been updated to reflect the shortlist for James Halliday Awards 2024.