Will Australia Go All the Way? A Former Matilda Shares Her World Cup Predictions

Alright, folks. The FIFA Women’s World Cup competition is heating up, and we’re barrelling towards the final now. If you’ve been mulling over which teams are likely to make it to the end of the tournament, and maybe even win this thing, we’re here to bring an expert’s opinions into the mix.

We chatted with former Matilda, Grace Gill, who has been commentating with Channel 7 through the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, about the teams that are looking most competitive and who she thinks will emerge on top. Here’s what she thinks.

FIFA Women’s World Cup predictions: The Matildas’ journey so far

When we asked Gill about the performance of the Matildas throughout the World Cup so far, especially without Sam Kerr on the pitch up until this point, she shared that “Getting over the last hurdle against Canada was a huge confidence boost for the Matildas”.

Following that 4-0 win, Gill thinks there is a strong chance the Aussie side “can go all the way”.

“It wasn’t just a dominant score line [Australia vs Canada] but a really impressive performance. The important thing now for the team is to carry that momentum into Monday night’s game against Denmark,” she said.

“There’s (sic) been a few results that have also helped the Matildas’ path toward the Final – with the right balance of mentality, focus, enjoyment and belief, I’ve got no doubt they can make the most of this.”

Who are the strongest contenders?

Looking at the competition as a whole, we asked Gill which teams she thinks have been standing out performance-wise in this Women’s World Cup. She shared that “My answer to this question has had to massively pivot across the opening fixtures. We’ve seen giants in Germany, Brazil and Canada bow out, and some seriously exciting and skilful football played by lower-ranked nations.”

Specifically, she highlighted that “Japan is looking really strong, and I’ve loved watching Jamaica play”.

And when we touched on underdog teams surprising audiences, she shared that “we’ve already seen this in full flight across the group stage. Nigeria, ranked 40th in the world, has come out and surprised people. Morocco, ranked 72nd and in their World Cup debut, have (sic) completely inspired their nation and the world”.

So, we can’t rule anything out, really.

FIFA Women’s World Cup final: Who will be there?

“If the Matildas continue on their trajectory, they could make a very good case for a Final,” Gill shared.

She also highlighted that if the USA had gotten their act into gear, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see them there, too. But Sunday’s loss against Sweden means that opportunity is long gone.

At present, it looks like England is the favourite to win the comp, followed by Spain and Japan. But the USA were the previous favourites, so watch this space.

Which team do you think will walk away as winner of the Women’s World Cup? Let us know in the comments below.

ICYMI Australia plays Denmark in the Round of 16 on Monday, August 7, from 8:30 pm at Stadium Australia. You can watch it on Channel 7 and 7plus as well as on Optus Sport.