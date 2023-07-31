Women’s World Cup: Which Teams Are Leading the Race to the Round of 16?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has landed in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023, and people are bloody well excited.

If you’re hoping to keep across this huge sporting event as it unfolds, here is everything you need to know.

Who is hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In case you missed the mention above (slash all the talk), it has been confirmed that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Hell yeah!

World Cup games will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in Australia and in Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand.

(Photo by Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Women’s World Cup began on July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

The first match kicked off at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The Round of 16 will kick off on Saturday, August 5. The Quarter Finals follow on Friday, August 11, and the Semi-Finals are from Tuesday, August 15.

The Grand Final of the Women’s World Cup will be played on August 20.

Which teams are playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Credit: Adidas Instagram

There are 32 nations competing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand get an automatic entry as hosts.

Here are the groups that have been set:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

You can see a list of all the first Matildas games and where they’re being played here.

Women’s World Cup table rankings: How are things going?

Women’s World Cup table rankings, games, how to watch. (Photo by Patricia Pérez Ferraro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

We’re making our way through the Group Stage of the competition, and the Round of 16 is not far off now. So which teams are performing best? Here’s where we’re at right now. All groups are numbered one through four according to performance so far.

Bolded teams have been confirmed as going through to the Women’s World Cup Round of 16.

Group A

Switzerland Norway New Zealand Philippines

Group B

Australia Nigeria Canada Republic of Ireland

Group C

Japan Spain Zambia Costa Rica

Group D

England Denmark China Haiti

Group E

USA Netherlands Portugal Vietnam

Group F

France Jamaica Brazil Panama

Group G

Sweden Italy South Africa Argentina

Group H

Colombia Germany Morocco Korea Republic

How can I get tickets to the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Photo by Joe Allison – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images. Women’s world cup ranking.

If you’re keen to watch these matches in the flesh, you can keep an eye on FIFA’s ticket sales here. Past sales events have sold incredibly well, but you can still keep an eye out for opportunities to land seats in the future – limited though they may be.

Where can I watch games at home?

If you’re wondering where you can watch the event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s FIFA World Cup matches live.

Additionally, Channel 7 has acquired the Australian free-to-air rights to the competition. From July 20 until August 20, 15 key matches – including the opening match, Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals and the Final – will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus, with Seven’s matches also available to stream on-demand via 7plus.

If you want a full guide to all the ways you can watch games live in Australia – check out our write-up on that here.

For those interested in knowing who the main competition for the Matildas is, here is a breakdown of the nations that have won the title most times.

USA (4)

Germany (2)

Norway (1)

Japan (1)

What is Australia’s FIFA ranking?

In terms of competitive ranking, according to FIFA, Australia’s Matildas are currently set in 13th place. The USA, Sweden, and Germany hold first, second and third place presently.

We’ll keep updating this piece with additional news as it becomes available, but until then, why not check out our write-up on the Disney+ series Matildas: The World at Our Feet.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional details on ticket sale phases.