The Best Boxing Day Deals You Can Still Get Today

So here we are on another Boxing Day. You may only just be waking up from your food coma, but you can never be too full to feast your eyes on the following Boxing Day sales. Whether you're into gaming, food, technology or ambitiously athletic rumpy, you'll find a bargain to sate your appetite here.
It’s worth noting that a lot of these sales won't be ending on Boxing Day. You'll still be able to get many of these bargains throughout the week so if you're reading this post December 26 you should definitely still take a punt. Happy shopping!
Boxing Day Deals: Video Games
- Borderlands 3: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- Red Dead Redemption II: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- God of War: $14.50
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $14.50
- Uncharted 4: $14.50
- Detroit Become Human: $19.95
- LittleBigPlanet 3: $10
- Bloodborne: $14.50
- Mario Kart 8: $54.15 (Switch)
- FIFA 20: $38 (PS4) | $38 (XB1)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: $18.50 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11: $28 (PS4) | $28 (XB1)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: $69 (PS4)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare: $77 (Xbox One)
- NBA 2K20: $47 (PS4)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition: $88 (Nintendo Switch)
- Nintendo Switch Just Once 2020: $47 (Nintendo Switch)
- Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy: $57 (Nintendo Switch)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection: $24.98 (PS4)
Boxing Day Deals: Tech / Gadgets
- BOSE Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $499 (save $100)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50SED Bluetooth Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $169.99 (save $130)
- Lovehoney: up to 50% off select sex toys
- Microsoft Surface: up to 15% off
- ASUS ZenBook Flip 13: $1,199 (save $500)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E490 Notebook i5-8265U: $934.50 (save $1,053)
- 2 x Amazon Echo Shows: $129 (usually $79 each)
- QKK Mini Projector: $90.99
- Dyson Supersonic hairdryer: $494 (save $55)
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum: $449 (save $250)
- Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater: $449 (save $100)
Boxing Day Deals: Toys
- MONOPOLY Voice Banking: $35
- Nerf Modulus Ultimate Mega Pack: $39.99
- BlueFire 4 in 1 Bluetooth Handheld Wireless Karaoke Microphone: $22.09
- LEGO Star Wars & Marvel: up to 30% off
Boxing Day Deals: Books
- Kindle Oasis E-reader (previous gen): $399 (usually $529)
- Amazon Non-Fiction Titles: Up to 60% off selected range
- Amazon Fiction Titles: Up to 55% off selected range
- Amazon Kindle: up to 70% off selected range
- Dymocks: 20% off full-priced items
Boxing Day Deals: Travel / Flights
- Jetstar: flights from $29
- TigerAir: flights from $45
- Qantas: flights from $99
- Lastminute.com.au: up to 75% off hotels
- P&O Cruises: from $349
