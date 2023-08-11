TGIF Here Are Some Funny Pictures of Pets

If you need a timeline cleanser on this here Friday we have just the thing for you. The winners of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been announced and they are the perfect way to cap off the working week.

The photo competition, created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, is now in its fourth year and was designed to show the positive impact that pets can have on our lives.

Without further ado, let’s look at some of the winners of this year’s Comedy Pet Photo Awards.

Comedy Pet Photo Award Winners 2023

Cat Category + Overall 2023 Winner: A Life-changing Event by Michel Zoghzoghi

“My rescue kittens. Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo. I had more fun taking photos of these two characters than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips.” – Michel Zoghzoghi

2023 Dog Category winner: Barking by Chris Porsz

“In March 2019 I was sat in the Union Sq New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag on her hand ( to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sat down facing her. The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid air to face me and snap! As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew! I have searched in vain via the NY media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy. No joy so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know!” – Chris Porsz

2023 All Other Creatures Category Winner: The First Outdoor Walk by Darya Zelentsova

“Tiny happy ferret Boudicca (only 2.5 month old!) enjoys her first outdoor walk.” – Darya Zelentsova

Pets Who Look Like Owners Category Winner: The Three Greys by Klaus-Peter Selzer

“Karin and her two dogs. Don’t they all look almost the same?” – Klaus-Peter Selzer

Junior Category Winner: Is it a Seal or a Dog? by Monyque Macedo Dos Santos

“There’s a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide, that day I took his tennis ball from “his place”, he got angry and put his head out through the hole, barking asking for his ball back, that’s when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment. Wow, we’re so thrilled with the news! Louis has really turned our lives around. The funny thing is, we took this picture even before we knew about the contest, ’cause we always made a habit of capturing those happy and silly moments with him. When I found out about the contest, I picked a photo that shows one of those times, and I never imagined that this moment could bring a bit of joy to the rest of the world. That’s what he stands for, a super happy little pup who’s here to be loved, cared for, and spread happiness to people. Thank you so much.” – Monyque Macedo Dos Santos (13 years old).

Highly Commended

When Digging a Hole Gets Serious by Sophie Boynton

“Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique! Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position!” – Sophie Boynton

Keep Your Eye On The Ball by Gill Woodcock

“Bumble catching a ball,” – Gill Woodcock

Football Free Kick by Kenichi Morinaga

“The pressure of football and waiting for free kick.” – Kenichi Morinaga

The Big Boss by Kenichi Morinaga

“Big Boss is the Boss around here. He is gentle and kindness just big.” – Kenichi Morinaga

Zorro Reborn by Karl Goldhamer

“The avenger of the poor is back, but this time as a dog and not on a horse, but in a car! The obligatory black mask is a must, of course.” – Karl Goldhamer

Victory by Kazutoshi Ono

“Perfect landing pose, right?” – Kazutoshi Ono

Cash prizes were on offer for the winners of the competition, so if you fancy your pet a bit of a laugh, be sure to capture it on camera and submit it for next year’s Comedy Pet Photo Awards.