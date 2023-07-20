Matildas Game Schedule: Mark Your Calendars With Every Match

It’s here, football fans. The time has come. The Women’s World Cup has landed on Aussie (and Kiwi) shores, and we’re ready to watch along as the excitement of this major sporting event unfolds. If you’re excited to cheer on the Matildas every time they take to the field, we’re here to help with a calendar breakdown of all the games the team are playing and when.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Matildas games: When are they playing and at what time?

Matildas games. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

As we covered in our general explainer on the 2023 Women’s World Cup competition, Australia sits in Group B of the competition. This means the initial games the Matildas will be playing are going to be against the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

Those first games are slated for the following times:

July 20: Australia (Matildas) v Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia from 8:00 pm

Australia (Matildas) v Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia from 8:00 pm July 27: Australia (Matildas) v Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium from 8:00 pm

Australia (Matildas) v Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium from 8:00 pm July 31: Australia (Matildas) v Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium from 8:00 pm

From here, we’ll move into the Round of 16 (as of August 5). Teams one and two from Group B – which we hope will include the Matildas – are slated to play on August 7, after which we’ll move into the Quarter Finals and onward.

You can find the FIFA Women’s World Cup official game schedule below.

Women’s World Cup schedule. When are the Matildas playing?

If you’re wondering where you can watch Matildas matches, Channel 7 and 7plus are set to broadcast every game featuring the Aussie team, whereas all games throughout the Women’s World Cup are airing on Optus Sport.

You can read all about how to catch games here.

Who is playing in the team?

Football Australia announced the 23-person World Cup squad for the Matildas on July 13, sharing a touching video featuring the players’ reactions to hearing they’re in the team.

Sam Kerr has been named as Matildas captain, and Steph Catley as vice-captain. They will be joined by Lydia Williams, Courtney Nevin, Aivi Luik, Clare Polkinghorne, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Alex Chidiac, Caitlin Foord, Emily Van Egmond, Mary Fowler, Teagan Micah, Tameka Yallop, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Mackenzie Arnold, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

If you want to have a read of our interview with some of the Matildas ahead of all the World Cup excitement, you can find that here.