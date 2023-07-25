The Tomato Girl Is the New Cool Girl, According to TikTok

If I had a dollar for every time I opened up social media and saw someone devouring a plate of fresh pasta with a limoncello spritz in hand while lying by the Mediterranean, I’d also be wealthy enough to be 16,000-plus kilometres away, living my best summer life in Europe right now. Unfortunately, that is clearly not the case considering I’m suffering from a mid-year crisis while dressed head-to-toe in Uniqlo thermals and a North Face puffer, trying to survive through to the end of this Aussie winter.

On the upside, I know I’m not dealing with FOMO alone because the latest TikTok trend advocating for dressing for the vacation you want, not the one you’re on, is all the rage right now. Enter: Tomato Girl Summer.

I know, I know. It sounds a little superficial, but let me explain how this just might be the thing you need in your life right now.

What is Tomato Girl Summer?

The name ‘Tomato Girl Summer’ takes inspiration from Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and combines it with Gen Z’s affinity for location-inspired aesthetics. In this case, it’s the Mediterranean coast or anywhere where people go to devour tomato-based dishes (think: Santorini, Barcelona, Positano or the Amalfi Coast).

With #tomatogirls amassing over 20.4 million views, 6.1 million views for #tomatogirl and 1.6 million views for #tomatogirlsummer on TikTok, there’s no doubt non-voyagers have been encouraged to roleplay a vacation to Southern Europe, regardless of where they actually are in the world.

Tomato girl summer vibes. Image: Instagram @matildadjerf.

What is the aesthetic about?

Of course, the colour palette of Tomato Girl Summer is centred on bursts of vibrant red. It also includes sun-bleached white, pops of black, classy tans, as well as dashes of green that remind you of fresh gardens and blues you’d see on the beach or ceramics.

Fabrics true to the aesthetic include crisp cotton and linen since these light and breezy materials make sense during the warmer months. However, lace, crochet, silk, wicker and eyelet are also great choices.

Breezy skirts, airy button-downs, puff sleeves, midi skirts, silk scarves, flowing maxi dresses, ruffles, sweetheart necklines, soft leather sandals and oversized or vintage sunglasses are also strongly encouraged.

Tomato girl summer vibes. Image: Instagram sofiarichiegrainge.

But embodying the Tomato Girl Summer aesthetic goes beyond your clothing — what you put on your face is just as important. For starters, there’s no dramatic eyeliner or full-coverage foundation to be seen. Instead, effortless beauty is key. To create the sun-kissed-inspired look, use sunscreen, a light base with a glow, a touch of blush, subtle contour, one swipe of waterproof mascara and highlighter only on the tip of the nose and cheekbones.

Tomato girl summer vibes. Image: Instagram @haileybieber.

For nighttime reservations, you can add a light flick of eyeliner and a bold lip, and complete your look with beach waves or effortless curls.

A true tomato girl doesn’t worry about the natural ageing process — she embraces her wrinkles and imperfections, ensuring she nourishes her skin with great skincare and nourishing foods.

If you want to adopt the trend a step further, pick up a romance novel and sit at a cafe, watch the sunset from your balcony or host a chic dinner party for the girls.

All-in-all, it’s supposed to be centred around a laid-back attitude, like what you might have while on holiday in Europe. Sure, you might feel a bit ridiculous trying to convince yourself you’re frolicking in Italy when in reality, you’re stuck at home working your usual nine-to-five… in winter. But if it’s the trend that makes you feel better, well, you know what they say: desperate times call for desperate measures.