The Best Early Prime Day Luggage Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place July 11–12, but many early deals have already started, on everything from pet supplies, to vacuums, to outdoor gear, to headphones, and Amazon devices like Kindles, Echos, and Fire Tablets.
Also on offer: Luggage. Some nice pieces are available right now at up to 24% off. Check out some highlights below — we’ve noted the lowest prices each item has sold for previously so you can gauge wether to swipe the credit card right now or wait for an even better deal.
Luggage under $US150 ($208)
- Amazon Basics Geometric Travel Luggage, $US83.17 ($115) (was $US87.49 ($121)): This deal on Amazon’s in-house brand runs through July 12. This is the lowest price on these items to date.
- Verage Freeland Carry On Luggage in Yellow, $US93.49 ($130) (was $US121.99 ($169)): This price (valid through July 15) is the lowest Amazon has offered yet. This suitcase is also available in black and green for $US100 ($139) and $US102 ($142) respectively.
- Merax Luggage Sets 3 Piece Suitcase, $US119.70 ($166) (was $US132.99 ($185)): This price is valid through July 20. Amazon previously sold it for as low as $US100 ($139). AIt’s also available in yellow, blue, and silver for $US117 ($162).
Luggage over $US150 ($208)
- Verage Freeland 2-Piece Luggage Set, $US155.24 ($216) (was $US199.99 ($278)): Available at this price through July 15, this set was previously sold on Amazon for as low as $US143.99 ($200).
