How To Snap Up An Early Deal During Amazon Prime Day 2020

If you made the very smart choice to become an Amazon Prime member, you’re in for a treat early next month. Amazon Australia has just announced Amazon Prime Day 2020 – a huge 66-hour shopping event giving members access to mind-blowing savings from 12am on Tuesday, October 13.

This Prime Day, members can access deals on everything from Amazon devices to consumer electronics, pantry food and drink to toys, fashion, beauty and more.

The event is also the perfect opportunity to show a little love for local businesses with Amazon’s ‘Shop Local’ section, featuring Aussie brands like Byron-based Slick Daddy grooming, NSW’s Bake Mixes, Meluka healing honey products from Bungawalbin Valley in NSW and many more.

“We’re excited to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access fantastic savings across tens of thousands of products from international and Aussie brands across all categories for Prime Day this year. In addition, to help customers discover more local brands on Amazon.com.au, we are proud to put small Australian businesses front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store on Prime Day and Beyond,” Amazon Australia’s Country Manager Matt Furlong said.

How Do I Shop Amazon Prime Day 2020?

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals today. These include:

Four months of ad-free Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99. It costs just $11.99 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

A three-month free trial of Audible , including a monthly audiobook of your choice, a bonus audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. It costs $16.45 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Popular movies up for rent from the Prime Video Store starting at just $0.99 from 12am Wednesday 7th of October.

Prime Day officially kicks off at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14. Deals from the U.S. will be available on Amazon’s Global Store until 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial ($6.99 per month thereafter) here. Membership gives you free shipping on selected products, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and of course, Prime Day. For more information on this epic shopping event, head here.