Get Rid of Unnecessary Clutter With These 7 Cheap Kmart Storage Options

Though Kmart is beloved for many different (cheap) reasons, one of the most popular reasons for shopping at the retailer in recent years is for affordable storage solutions. Anyone who has ever lived in a small space – or a cluttered space – will most probably have engaged with a Kmart storage solution at some point or another, but if you’re new to this world of delightful treats, allow us to introduce you to some of the most useful options you can find on offer right now.

Using customer reviews, TikTok commentary and personal recommendations, we’ve compiled a list of the best Kmart storage items you can shop now.

The best Kmart storage options you can shop right now

Storage containers:

Kmart laundry, linen, kitchen storage.

Starting with a particularly popular option (as evidenced by this TikTok), these plastic containers come in a range of sizes and are available in white, black and grey. You can use them to easily pack away linen, laundry supplies and more. Prices range from $4 – $7 for these babies — if you can find them in stock.

Take a peek here.

Storage box with window:

Kmart currently stocks a couple of different kinds of storage boxes, but the softer-style options with a peek-in window are particularly useful. Pack away your extra blankets or sheets in one of these and use the window to check what’s stored away before digging through for something.

See options here and here.

Clear open-front bin:

Kmart laundry, linen, kitchen storage.

We’ve spotted these floating around on TikTok, with folks raving about how great they are for storing caps and bags. And honestly, they present super well. All for just $6 (if you can find any in stock).

See more here.

Eight Cube Unit:

You’ve seen these before. We know you have. They’re hugely popular, and for good reason. These Kmart storage units are a simple way of keeping clothing tidy or even displaying cute trinkets if that’s your vibe.

They go for $40. You can read more here.

3 Tier Stackable Bamboo Shoe Rack:

I own this! It’s the best. Tidy shoe storage that looks nice – at a reasonable price ($29). What’s not to love?

You can read more about it here.

Laundry Hamper Cabinet:

Kmart laundry, linen, kitchen storage.

This baby is a lovely storage addition to any laundry, but folks also use the Kmart item as a home for their garbage, also. For $65, you could introduce this sleek piece to your space, too.

Read on here.

Magnetic Basket:

Another laundry storage option we’re loving is this $4 magnetic basket. Pop it on the side of your washing machine and store your most-used products in there. Golden! See it in action with this TikTok.

Read more here.

This bamboo cutting board has also gone viral recently, with people using it to store coffee products. Read about that one next here.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart