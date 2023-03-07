Spice Up Your Noods With These 2 Minute Noodle TikTok Hacks

2 minute noodles are famous in Australia as an after-school snack or the go-to meal for uni students, and this humble lunch food is getting some upgrades.

Check out these TikTok hacks for 2 minute noodles that will make you feel like you’re on MasterChef Australia.

@jennarosabelle’s take on kimchi ramen

This ramen is simple, cheap and somewhat healthy thanks to the addition of pan-fried kimchi. Follow the noodle packet instructions, mix through fried kimchi, and top with sriracha sauce.

Users in the comments have also suggested adding spring onion for a little more colour.

Mayo ramen by @yumyum_piglet

Connie Yan turns her Shin Ramyun ramen gourmet by creating a thick, creamy mayonnaise sauce for her noodles.

She mixes an egg, packet noodle seasoning, fresh minced garlic, spring onion, and Kewpie mayo in a bowl to make the sauce. Once the noodles are cooked, add a splash of water before straining the noodles. Mix it all together and serve.

@tastingwithtom’s veggie-packed ‘Tee-Goreng’

This recipe requires a little more effort than the others, but it looks like it’s worth the results.

Tom starts by frying red onion, garlic and spring onion in a pan. While that cooks, he boils the 2 minute noodles. He then adds cabbage and bok choy to the stir-fry.

For the sauce he uses sambal, kecap manis and soy sauce.

The noodles are then served with bean sprouts, chili, lime and fried shallots.

Vegan 2 minute noodle curry by @samwithveggies

This recipe is an easy vegan lunch to whip up in a hurry.

Tofu, frozen veggies and crushed peanuts give some extra texture, while lemon juice, curry powder and coconut cream pack a flavour punch.

2 minute noodle pancake by @thatfalzonfamily

This combination of noodles and omelette looks like a cheesy version of okonomiyaki and I’m living for it.

Do you have your own 2 minute noodle hacks? If so, we’d love to hear them.