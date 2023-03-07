Spice Up Your Noods With These 2 Minute Noodle TikTok Hacks

2 minute noodles are famous in Australia as an after-school snack or the go-to meal for uni students, and this humble lunch food is getting some upgrades.
Check out these TikTok hacks for 2 minute noodles that will make you feel like you’re on MasterChef Australia.
@jennarosabelle’s take on kimchi ramen
This ramen is simple, cheap and somewhat healthy thanks to the addition of pan-fried kimchi. Follow the noodle packet instructions, mix through fried kimchi, and top with sriracha sauce.
Users in the comments have also suggested adding spring onion for a little more colour.
@jennarosabelle
you ask, i deliver!! #instantramenhacks #ramenhack #kimchiramen #ramenrecipes #ramenfyp #ramennoodles #ramenhacks #Budgeting #fyp #collegelife #kimchi♬ Le Festin (From “Ratatouille”) – Movie Sounds Unlimited
Mayo ramen by @yumyum_piglet
Connie Yan turns her Shin Ramyun ramen gourmet by creating a thick, creamy mayonnaise sauce for her noodles.
She mixes an egg, packet noodle seasoning, fresh minced garlic, spring onion, and Kewpie mayo in a bowl to make the sauce. Once the noodles are cooked, add a splash of water before straining the noodles. Mix it all together and serve.
@yumyum_piglet
Mayo ramen hack video that went viral on Instagram #2minnoodles #mayoramenhack #mayonnaise #ramen #fyp #viral #shinramyun #ramyeon #garlic♬ original sound – Connie Yan
@tastingwithtom’s veggie-packed ‘Tee-Goreng’
This recipe requires a little more effort than the others, but it looks like it’s worth the results.
Tom starts by frying red onion, garlic and spring onion in a pan. While that cooks, he boils the 2 minute noodles. He then adds cabbage and bok choy to the stir-fry.
For the sauce he uses sambal, kecap manis and soy sauce.
The noodles are then served with bean sprouts, chili, lime and fried shallots.
@tastingwithtom
My version of mi goreng! I love this one, hope you all enjoy 🙏 full recipe on insstagram #migoreng #2minutenoodles #easysfood #indonesian♬ original sound – Tastingwithtom
Vegan 2 minute noodle curry by @samwithveggies
This recipe is an easy vegan lunch to whip up in a hurry.
Tofu, frozen veggies and crushed peanuts give some extra texture, while lemon juice, curry powder and coconut cream pack a flavour punch.
@samwithveggies
Fancy 2 minute noodles. A good way to get abit more out of a lazy meal. A lazy bitch nutrition hack if you will. #nutritionhack #healthynoodles #healthyfood #lazybitchmeals #healthtok #nutritiontok #nutritionist #recipetok #vegantok♬ cooking video – cooking
2 minute noodle pancake by @thatfalzonfamily
This combination of noodles and omelette looks like a cheesy version of okonomiyaki and I’m living for it.
@thatfalzonfamily
EVERYONE NEEDS TO TRY THIS! 👩🏼🍳 #noodlepancake #2minutenoodles #superyummy♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell
Do you have your own 2 minute noodle hacks? If so, we’d love to hear them.
