These Birthday Cake Waffles Are Almost Too Easy

I’ve waffled many things, but few batters, which is odd given the intended purpose of the waffle maker. I can count the number of times I’ve made actual waffles in mine on one hand, and I rarely make anything that has to be poured onto the plates (I usually just smash stuff). Liquid batters do well in a waffle maker, however — that’s what they were designed to cook — and cake batter does exceptionally well.

Cake waffles — Caffles? Cakeles? I’m bad at this — are almost too easy to make. Mix the batter according the package instructions, pour it into hot waffle maker, let it cook for a few minutes, and you’re done. The waffles come out tender and spongey (in a good way), and beautifully browned, letting you satisfy a cake craving in under 10 minutes. (This is both wonderful and terrible information to have, depending on how frequently your cake cravings strike.)

One note of caution: Several recipes for cake batter waffles will tell you to coat the plates of your waffle maker with cooking spray. If your waffle maker has a nonstick coating (and most do), do not do this. Cooking spray can actually damage the nonstick coating (on anything), so just let the Teflon do its thing, without an aerosol intervention.

You can use any flavour of cake mix, but I like Funfetti. It’s sweet and festive and makes a perfect birthday breakfast, especially if you finish it with a mound of whipped cream, a smattering of sprinkles, and violently red sundae cherry. If you don’t want to eat cake for breakfast, I can’t relate, but you can lean even further into the dessert end of things by topping with a scoop of ice cream, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, or both.

Easy birthday cake waffles recipe

Makes 12 small waffles or 2-3 big waffles

What you’ll need:

1 box Funfetti cake mix (or any cake mix)

The ingredients called for on the cake mix box

Whipped cream, sprinkles, and sundae cherries for finishing

Directions: