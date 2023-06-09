All the Australian Streaming Services That Have Added Ads So Far

The way we consume television certainly has changed over the past couple of decades but one thing that has remained consistent is ads. Streaming services, like Netflix, Binge and Disney+, appeared to be the solution for anyone who hated sitting through ads at dinner time, but now even that has changed.

In these trying times, a number of streaming services have given into the revenue stream that advertising offers. This has resulted in new subscription tiers, some of which include ads. So which exact streaming services are offering ad-based tiers in Australia?

Streaming services that have ads in Australia

For the purpose of this list, we won’t be including free-to-air on-demand streaming channels such as 9Now, 7Plus or 10Play – all of which include ads.

Netflix

Netflix was one of the first to introduce an ad-supported subscription tier after a dip in subscriber numbers. Thus Netflix’s Standard with Ads plan was born, a $6.99-a-month plan that shows an average of 4 minutes of ads per hour during the show or movie you’re streaming.

The Standard with Ads plan also excludes some content on the platform due to licencing restrictions.

BINGE

Australia’s local streaming service Binge is the latest to have introduced an ad-supported streaming tier. Earlier in the year, Binge’s Basic subscription tier switched to include ads, meaning a few minutes of ads per hour are played on on-demand content. Binge has said this does not apply to movies or kids’ content.

The Binge basic (with ads) tier costs $10 a month.

KAYO

KAYO is slightly different to the traditional streaming service in that it offers live streams of sporting events, which are built to include network advertising breaks, therefore ads are just part of the deal.

Disney+ (coming soon)

Disney in the U.S. recently launched its own ad-supported tier for Disney+. While it’s yet to make an appearance in Australia, all things do in time so expect an ad streaming tier to be introduced in the future. The Disney+ Basic (with ads) tier costs US$7.99 a month.

Prime Video (rumoured)

While Prime Video did recently receive a price hike in Australia it’s yet to introduce an ad subscription tier. However, rumours suggest that is going to change with Amazon preparing to launch an ad tier “soon”.

So as you can see ads are slowly infiltrating our beloved streaming services. While you can still pay for a subscription bundle that doesn’t include ads on any of these streaming services, it will cost you a higher price.