Which Movies and Series Are Unavailable With Netflix Ads?

Netflix’s new ad-supported streaming tier has launched today and, as promised, it has a few caveats beyond just commercials. In its announcement, Netflix confirmed certain titles would not be available on its cheapest ad-supported tier. Now that the service is live, we have a better idea of which movies and series are cut-off on the new basic plan.

Which titles are unavailable with Netflix’s ad-supported plan?

Netflix’s Basic with ads plan went live in Australia on November 4. It’s the cheapest plan, caps streaming quality at HD and averages about 4-5 minutes of ads per hour.

The new plan also restricts access to certain shows and movies on the platform, saving the full benefits for its higher tiers.

Those on the basic with ads plan will be able to see all the content Netflix has, but, as the company outlines on its Help page, inaccessible titles will have a lock on them:

“Some TV shows and movies aren’t available to watch with the Basic with ads plan because of licensing restrictions. These titles will have a lock icon when you search or browse Netflix.”

Netflix hasn’t specified which movies or series are locked. Some titles that have been flagged as unavailable in other countries so far include:

House of Cards

Peaky Blinders

The Last Kingdom

The Sinner

The Good Place

Some other titles that seem to be unavailable overseas include licenced exclusives, like movies from the Sony or Warner Bros. libraries, although, given local licensing deals, some of these aren’t available on Netflix in Australia anyway. It also seems Netflix originals aren’t immune to the restrictions.

We’ve reached out to try and confirm which titles will be locked in Australia, so will update this list once we hear back.

Netflix Basic with ads costs $6.99 in Australia, making it the cheapest plan by $4 a month. We’ll see whether that saving is worth it as this list of inaccessible titles (potentially) grows.

You can read more about Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan here or sign up here.