5 Things You Need to Know About Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

Apple’s WWDC keynote was held in the early hours of June 6, and amongst many new hardware and software announcements came the reveal of the tech giant’s long-gestating mixed reality headset, aka the Apple Vision Pro.

What is Apple Vision Pro?

Apple is describing the Vision Pro as a “spatial computer” that blends digital content with the real world. Essentially it is an augmented reality headset that is situated firmly within Apple’s walled garden.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing. Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing,” Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, said during the announcement.

How does the design compare to other reality headsets?

Design-wise, the Vision Pro bears obvious similarities to other VR headsets like the PSVR2 or Meta Quest 2 – or even something from Ready Player One.

However, Apple claims the Vision Pro packs an astonishing amount of technology into its compact design. For starters, the headset is lighter thanks to an external battery pack that gives two hours of charge.

Structurally, it is built from three-dimensional formed and laminated glass that flows into a custom aluminium alloy frame. The seal is made of soft textile that comes in a range of shapes and sizes, and a single Head Band provides breathability, cushioning and stretch.

Under the hood, we’re looking at a new Apple silicon chip named the R1, that processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones. This chip powers two micro-OLED displays that are each about the size of a postage stamp. The headset is also outfitted with Spatial audio and eye-tracking capabilities.

It’s a new way to experience entertainment

Apple claims that the Vision Pro can turn any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen that feels as large as one you’d find in a cinema. The headset can play movies, TV shows and even three-dimensional movies – a win for any Avatar fans. Disney+ was heavily featured in the keynote presentation, with The Mandalorian and Marvel’s What If…? shown off in new and immersive formats.

The Vision Pro can also play immersive videos in 180-degree recordings that will transport viewers to new places.

Apple Arcade games are also available on the Vision Pro with immersive audio and support for gaming controllers.

Apple apps in AR/VR

Apple is bringing some of its core apps to its AR headset. In particular, you’ll be able to make FaceTime calls with video tiles appearing life-size in the room and with spatial audio. The Vision Pro wearer will appear as an avatar of themselves that is able to reflect face and hand moments in real-time. Can’t wait to see how that looks in practice.

In a Black Mirror-esque move, Apple is allowing users to bring memories to life with the Vision Pro. The three-dimensional camera in the headset allows users to capture, relive and immerse themselves in their favourite memories using spatial photos and videos. Users will be able to access their photo library on iCloud and view photos and videos at a life-size scale.

Vision Pro doesn’t have a release date in Australia

If you’re keen on getting hands-on with the Vision Pro you’ll want to check your expectations. The headset does not have a release date in Australia just yet, although it’s coming to the US early next year.

The Vision Pro is also set to cost a whopping $3,499 USD, so with current conversion rates, you’d be looking at over $5,000 to pick one up in Australia, which seems just a little bit steep.

Regardless, we’ll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the Apple Vision Pro as they become available.