Stock up on Your J-Beauty With Amazon Australia’s New Japan Global Store

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve heard nothing but good things about the calibre of shopping in Japan — get ready to jump for joy because, as of this week, cult Japanese products and brand favourites will now be available to Aussie shoppers via Amazon Australia’s Japan store.

What is Amazon Australia’s Japan Store?

Well, the launch of Amazon Australia’s Japan store will include over four million new Japanese products from a wide range of categories, including beauty and skincare (aka the best in the biz), fashion, consumer electronics, toys, homewares and more. It also includes free shipping from Japan, which is available for Prime members and for non-members on orders over $49. Pretty neat, right?

We’re talking J-Beauty brands like Canmake, MARO17, Yanagiya, Softymo, Orbis and Saborino. Figurines and merchandise like KOTOBUKIYA, Pokémon, Sailor Moon, Bandai, Hello Kitty, Yu-Gi-Oh!, LEGO and Digimon. Outdoor gear brands like SOTO Outdoor as well as homewares and kitchen goodies from brands Hario.

READ MORE These Portable Routers Will Help You Trek Around Japan

Amazon Global Stores Support Manager Bronwyn Evans says this new offering from Amazon Australia has been a long time coming.

“We know Aussie shoppers love cult Japanese brands, and J-Beauty sees hundreds of millions of views on social media, so we look forward to seeing how customers react to the new selection on Amazon.”

How good?! Now we know you’re interested in seeing the full extent of what’s on offer, so you can head on over to Amazon Australia’s Japan store here.

Otherwise, if you’re keen to get your hands on some J-Beauty products, scroll on for our top three picks.

The best J-Beauty products from Amazon Australia

Japanese or J-Beauty is a trend that gets millions of views on TikTok, and Aussies can’t get enough of the products. It focuses on simplicity, quality ingredients, and mindful routines.

Kose Cosmeport Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil 230ml, $18.99

Kose Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil uses a lightweight formula to remove dirt, impurities and makeup from the skin. It even removes waterproof makeup and sunscreen with minimal effort.

Gokujyun Premium Hyaluronic Acid Lotion 170ml $30.40

This particular lotion is a best seller in Japan because it contains seven types of hyaluronic acid that work to keep the skin hydrated for longer.

Saborino Morning Face Mask 32 Sheets $17.52

The Saborino Morning Face Mask contains vitamin C to brighten your skin and reduce dullness. You simply apply the mask for five minutes in the morning before applying your makeup for an even finish. Each pack comes with 32 sheet masks, which is super cost-effective if you regularly use face masks.

You can explore more of the Amazon Japan store here.