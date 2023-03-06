These Portable Routers Will Help You Trek Around Japan

Pocket WiFi devices have been rising in popularity thanks to their portability and low prices. If you’re travelling to Japan, a pocket WiFi router could be just the thing to save you from the high prices of international roaming services.

While WiFi in large Japanese cities isn’t difficult to come by, it can be slow, unstable and unsafe without a VPN. If you’re travelling to the countryside, WiFi is only available in large shopping centres, restaurants, and convenience stores, which may be hard to come by. Without free WiFi, travellers would to have to rely on roaming services provided by mobile companies. Depending on the length of your trip, international roaming can be expensive. In addition, the connection can be difficult to set up and is often unreliable.

Pocket WiFi solves this problem and allows users to be connected to the internet in Japan through a tiny rental router that you can take with you anywhere.

How to rent a pocket WiFi router:

Firstly, you’ll need to book your pocket WiFi before you leave for Japan. We recommend booking up to a week in advance to make sure you don’t miss out.

Most pocket WiFi companies in Japan have their own website with options for multiple languages (including English). You’ll need to fill out an online application form first, but once that’s done the pocket WiFi device will be ready for you at the airport when you land, or you can have it delivered to your hotel.

Once your trip is done, you just need to return the pocket WiFi router. Depending on the company, they’ll give you an envelope that you can use to return the device — just pop it into a post box or post office; or you can drop it off at the airport.

Pocket WiFi prices:

Prices differ greatly depending on your travel needs, so here’s a breakdown of the most popular pocket WiFi services.

Japan Wireless

Japan Wireless is known for its unlimited data and 100% coverage across Japan. Despite being a little more pricey, it’s one of the most popular options.

Price: The longer you use it, the cheaper it is. For a two-week trip, it’ll cost AU$120 (around $8.50 a day).

Data speed: 187Mbps

Data usage: Unlimited

Japan Wireless also offers ‘super long plans’ for travellers staying in Japan for 6-24 months, with the yearly plan costing AU$54 a month.

In addition, all Japan Wireless pocket WiFi kits come with a power bank. Perfect for charging on the go.

Sakura Mobile

Sakura Mobile pocket WiFi routers can connect to up to 15 devices — perfect for travelling with multiple people.

Price: There are three options for trips up to 30 days.

8 days: AU$54

15 days: AU$78

30 days: AU$108

Data speed: Between 20 – 150Mbps depending on location

Data usage: Unlimited

While the data speed is a little slower than Japan Wireless, Sakura Mobile is recommended for people with many travel companions.

Wi-Fi Rental Store

For travellers who don’t need lots of data, Wi-Fi Rental Store has the cheapest rates.

Price: The price differs depending on the amount of data usage you receive.

20GB per month: AU$64 / month

50GB per month: AU$80 / month

100GB per month: AU$97 / month

Data speed: 150Mbps

Data usage: Users can select between 20GB, 50GB or 100GB per month.

If you only need a small amount of data, Wi-Fi Rental Store has well-priced plans with decent usage speeds.

Pocket WiFi is a great option for people travelling to Japan. The ease and convenience of booking a router online and picking it up at the airport means you don’t need to worry about paying for international roaming or relying on free WiFi.

With fast, stable internet, you’ll be able to share all your Japan pictures on Instagram and make travel TikToks to your heart’s content.