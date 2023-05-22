Woolies Has Dropped the Price on 450 Winter Catalogue Items if You Want to Warm Up for Less

We’re officially in the icy portion of the year, and folks are – unsurprisingly – seeking foods that’ll warm their bellies without placing too much of a strain on their bank accounts. Slow-cooked meats and hearty stews can get expensive, so Woolworths has shared an update on its cheapest wintery produce on offer in its catalogue right now.

From affordable cuts of meat to starchy veggies, there are some classic winter flavours on the list, and there are some decent savings to be made, so here’s what you can shop for less in the Woolies catalogue right now.

Woolworths catalogue deals: Winter specials

Here are some of the highlights from the list of winter savings coming to Woolworths. There are a total of 450 catalogue items on sale in this promotion, and these deals are available from May 24 until August 22, 2023.

Woolworths Cook Australian RSPCA Approved Chicken Roasting Portions Italian Style – was $8kg, now $6kg

Birds Eye Oven Bake Fish 425g – was $10.50, now $8 each

Woolworths Corned Australian Beef Silverside – was $12kg, now $10kg

Australian RSPCA Approved Chicken Breast Stir Fry 500g – was $9, now $8 each

Latina Filled Pasta 625g – was $11, now $8.50 each

D’Orsogna Shortcut Bacon 1kg – was $19.50, now $13

Golden Crumpets Squares 6pk 425g – was $4.90, now $3.50

Steggles Chicken Breast Fingers 1kg – was $13.50, now $12

Australian Carrots 1kg – was $2.40, now $1.50 a pack (Available in NSW, QLD and VIC only)

Woolworths Mashing Potatoes Bag 1.5kg – was $7, now $4.50 (Available in SA and NT only)

Bulla Creamy Classics Ice Cream 2 Litre – was $10, now $6.80

We’re particularly interested in the silverside at $10 per kilo because we know you can do a lot with corned beef. This recipe from Colin Fassnidge proves that point. If you decide to go for the $13 bacon in this Woolworths catalogue, we also have a whole lot of recipes to help you decide what to do with them here.

And if you’re lucky enough to be in SA and NT, you can shop a 1.5kg bag of potatoes for just $4.50. We have no shortage of options to help you figure out how to cook those babies, if so.

On the winter catalogue deals, Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Natalie Davis said:

“We know value is more important than ever for our customers who are looking for more ways to save when shopping for the family meals. That’s why we’re dropping the prices on key staples and products we know our customers are buying this season to help their budgets go further. “With winter warmers high on shopping lists, we’ve selected a wide range of products on the Prices Dropped program, including fresh and healthier options and a variety of staples and ingredients to help customers make wholesome and tasty meals, as well as a few treats.”

You can see the full discounted Woolworths catalogue online here.