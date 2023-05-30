Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in June

It’s official. Winter has come, so there is no excuse not to curl up on the couch under a blanket with a good TV show or movie. Thankfully for us, Australia’s streaming services are providing the goods this June.
Strolling onto our screens this month is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher’s latest season on Netflix, a new MCU series Secret Invasion drops on Disney+ and fresh homegrown Aussie series Year Of and Deadloch land on Stan and Prime Video, respectively.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in June 2023.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?
June 1
- The Days
- A Beautiful Life
- American Pie
- Muster Dogs
June 2
- Scoop
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
- Valeria: Season 3
- Missed Connections
- Rich in Love 2
June 5
- Barracuda Queens
June 7
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
- Arnold
June 8
- Never Have I Ever – Season 4
- Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
- Bloodhounds
- Human Resources: Season 2
- Tex Mex Motors
- The World Can’t Tear Me Down
- The Playing Card Killer
- The Wonder Weeks
- You Do You
June 13
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
- The Surrogacy
- Our Planet II
June 15
- King the Land
- See You in My 19th Life
- She Said
June 16
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Extraction 2
June 19
- Take Care of Maya
June 20
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
- Break Point: Part 2
June 22
- Glamorous
- Let’s Get Divorced
- Skull Island
- Sleeping Dog
June 23
- Catching Killers: Season 3
- King of Clones
- Last Night in Soho
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
- Make Me Believe
- The Perfect Find
- Through My Window: Across the Sea
- Dear Evan Hansen
June 25
- Titans: Season 4
June 28
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
- Run Rabbit Run
June 29
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
- ōoku: The Inner Chambers
June 30
- Is It Cake, Too
- Nimona
June TBC
- Celebrity
- Delete
- Black Mirror: Season 6
Start streaming on Netflix.
What’s streaming on Stan in June?
June 1
- Ghost Hunters – Seasons 10-11
- Where I’ve Never Lived
June 2
- Run the World – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Son of a Critch – Season 1-2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Whale
- Ali
- Facing Ali
- The Wiggles: Nursery Rhymes
June 3
- The Shack
- Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange
June 4
- Laws of Attraction
- Howard’s End – Season 1
- Mediterraneo – The Law of the Sea
June 5
- From – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Revealed: Reefshot
- Drag Race Espana – Season 3, Episode 8
June 6
- For Colored Girls
- The Pact
June 7
- The Devil You Know
- Sirley
June 8
- Kickboxer
- Helene
June 9
- Year Of – Season 1
- Lost City of Z
June 10
- The Good Fight – Season 6
- You Keep the Kids
June 11
- Spartacus – Seasons 1-4
- P.S. I Love You
- The Forger
June 13
- Fed Up
- Just Believe
June 14
- The Right One
- Little Nicholas’ Treasure
June 15
- Paul T. Goldman – Season 1
- So Damn Easy Going
June 16
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 7-13
- Gold (2016)
June 17
- Southpaw
- Rojo
June 18
- Revealed: The Cape
- The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
June 19
- Arianna
June 20
- Ghost in the Shell (1995)
- A Holy Mess
June 21
- Blaze
- Eva Doesn’t Sleep
June 22
- Get A Job
- Ever Been to the Moon?
- The Wiggles: Fruit Salad Big Show
June 23
- Ballerina
- Dance Academy: The Movie
- The Day I Should Have Died – Season 1
June 24
- Son of Big Foot
- Alpha & Omega
- Racing Stripes
June 25
- Never Back Down
- Daddy’s Girl
June 27
- Dirty 30
- Homesick
June 28
- Pulse (2006)
- Breathe (2014)
June 29
- The Devil’s Rejects
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Short Skin
June 30
- Chuggington – Seasons 1-5
Start watching on Stan.
What’s streaming on Disney+ in June?
June 7
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Saint X – Season 1
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 4
- Blood Curse – Season 1
June 9
- Flamin’ Hot
- Pride from Above
June 14
- The Full Monty – Season 1
- Full Count – Season 1
- The Zone: Survival Mission – Season 2
- The Owl House – Season 3
- BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – Season 6
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 11
June 16
- Stan Lee
June 21
- Secret Invasion (new episodes weekly)
- Class of ’09
- Special Force: Anarchy
- Home in the Wild – Season 1
- Raven’s Home – Season 6
June 23
- World’s Best
- Revenant – Season 1
June 25
- The Protectors – Seasons 1-2
June 28
- Weekend Family – Season 2
- Freaks – Season 1
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 2, 3, 5
- Great Expectations – Season 1
- Home Improvement – Seasons 1-8
- Party of Five – Season 1
June 30
- 548 Days: Abducted Online – Season 1
- Saving Notre Dame
Start streaming on Disney+.
What’s on Binge in June?
June 1
- Dave – Season 3 finale
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Mayans M.C. – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Jeopardy – Season 38, Episode 189 (new episodes daily)
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 10 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10947 (new episodes daily)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9646 (new episodes daily)
- Eastenders – Episode 6694 (new episodes daily)
- The Secret Life of Four Year Olds – Season 1
- Boundless – Season 1
- Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwair – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Paw Patrol: Ready, Race Rescue!
- Paw Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
- The Beguiled (1971)
- Pretty Stoned
- The Front Page
- Jane Eyre
- Being John Malkovich
- We Own the Night
- The Forger (2022)
- Wog Boy Forever
June 2
- Taskmaster – Season 15 finale
- Conjuring Kesha – Season 1 Finale
- Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- The Seven Greatest Riddles Special
- The Cruise – Season 1
- The Cruise: Welcome Aboard – Season 1
- Mini Beat Power Rockers – Season 1
- Love & Trouble in Paris – Season 1
- FBI – Seasons 3-4
- Forensic Files – Seasons 13-14
- Trolls
- The Man From The Alamo
- The Fisher King
- Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy
June 3
- Music in Review – Johnny Cash
- Sometimes Always Never
- Testament of Youth
- Viceroy’s House
- Escape Plan: The Extractors
- Murder at Yellowstone City
June 4
- The Great North – Season 3 finale
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Unforgotten – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- A Good Person
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- Akeelab and the Bee
- The Devil’s Own
- Layer Cake
- Secret Window
June 5
- The Idol – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- F-Boy Island Australia – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Really Loud House – Season 1, Episodes 1-10
- Chicago P.D. – Season 1
- Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty – Season 1
- Sometimes a Great Norton
- The Thrill of It All
June 6
- Funny Woman – Season 1
- Summer House – Season 7 finale
- Teen Mom UK: Next Generation – Season 1 Finale
- Clone High – Season 1, Episode 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
- Dubai Hustle – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Colour – Season 1
- Caligula: 1400 Days of Terror
- Dogs in the Wild: Meet the Family – Season 1
- Just Believe
June 7
- The Swarm – Season 1
- Steeltown Murders – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Icons Unearthed: Fast and Furious – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 15, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)
- Reno 911! – Seasons 1-6
- Apple: Trillion Dollar Betrayal
- The Ghost of Richard Harris
- DC League of Super-Pets
June 8
- Based on a True Story – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17 (new episodes weekly)
- The Other Two – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Exploration Volcano – Season 1
- The History of Mossad – Season 1
- Once Upon A True Crime – Season 1
- Grant – Season 1
- Days That Shaped America: Challenge
- Violent Night
- Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea
- Shooting Stars
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
June 9
- Alone – Season 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Dracula – Season 1
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 7
- Court Cam – Season 5
- The True Story of Cary Grant
- The Pact
June 10
- The Good Girls
- Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom
- Dora Saves The Mermaids
- Dora Saves the Snowy Princess
- Dora’s Big Birthday Adventure
- Dora’s Dance to the Rescue
June 11
- 100 Years of Warner Bros. The Stuff that Dreams Are Made Of – Season 1
- Dora’s World Adventure
- Dora’s Royal Rescue
- Dora’s Enchanted Forest Adventure
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery
- The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
June 12
- Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica – Season 1 finale
June 13
- Caught in the Act – Michal Buble
- Eighty Twenty: Mark Opitz Remembers
- Super Surgeons – Season 1
- The Directors – Season 6
- Underground Worlds – Season 2
- Smile
- Where I’ve Never Lived
June 14
- The First 48 – Season 25, Episodes 8-11
- Forensic Files II – Season 3
- China Hackers
- Nixon: A Presidency Revealed
- Women on the 6th Floor
June 15
- Alex vs America – Season 1
- Rick Stein’s Cornwall – Season 2
- My Floating Home – Season 4
- October Fury
- Secrets In The Sky: Skunk Works
- You Keep the Kids
- She Said
- So Damn Easy Going
June 16
- Kalgoorlie Cops – Season 1
- Mediterranean: Life Under Siege – Season 1
- Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster – Season 1
- Smothered – Season 4
- Qi – Season 19
- Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember
- Pearl Harbor: 24 Hours After
- Rise of the Superbombs
- The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door
June 17
- Outlander – Season 7A, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Aphrodite Les Dolies – Live in London – Kylie Minogue
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
June 18
- Marie Antoinette
June 19
- The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- After the Bell with Corey Graves 2020 – Episodes 14, 21, 22, 25, 38
- Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms – Season 3
- Plebs: Soldiers of Rome
June 20
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 13
- The Royals Revealed – Season 1
- Snow Dogs: Into The Wild
- Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent
- Summer Days, Summer Nights
June 21
- Waterloo’s Warriors – Season 1
- Kings Cross ER – Seasons 1-2
- Vet on the Hill – Season 3
- What Killed The Whale?
June 22
- And Just Like That… – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Territory Cops – Season 1
- Myths: Greatest Mysteries of Humanity – Season 2
- Antiques Road Trip – Season 23
June 23
- Tough Enough – Seasons 4-6
- Stars of the Silver Screen – Season 15
- The World From Above – Seasons 2-4
June 24
- Live and Dangerous – Thin Lizzy
June 25
- Guilt – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 26
- Secret Societies: In The Shadows – Season 1
- Snake in The Grass – Season 1
- House Hunters International – Season 176
June 27
- Inside Phuket Airport – Season 1
- Walking Tudor England – Season 1
- The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 3
June 28
- Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episodes 1373-1375, 1382-1383
- Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival
June 29
- Warrior – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Lego Dreamzzz – Season 1, Episodes 101-110
- The Footballer, His Wife & The Crash – Season 1
- Mini Beat Power Rockers – Season 2
- How I Caught The Killer – Season 3
June 30
- Bondi Vet – Season 7
- Kirstie and Phil’s Love It Or List It – Season 7
- Barley & Tabby – Season 1
- Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 1
- Sun Tzu: The Art of War
- The Wizard of Oz
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
- Guardians of Time
- The Last Manhunt
- All The President’s Men
- The Fugitive
- Blazing Saddles
Start streaming on Binge.
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in June?
June 1
- Bones and All
June 2
- Deadloch – Season 1
- Medellín
- With Love – Season 2
- Shiny Happy People – Season 1
June 8
- Culpa Mia
June 9
- The Lake – Season 2
- Creed III
June 11
- Mack & Rita
June 15
- Neighbours – Season 20, Part 2
June 16
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
- The Grand Tour – Season 5
- The Honeymoon
June 23
- Stars At Noon
- The Defenders
June 26
- My Heart is Beating – Season 1
June 30
- Jack Ryan – Season 4
Start streaming on Prime Video.
What’s on Apple TV+ in June?
June 9
- The Crowded Room
- The Snoopy Show
- Duck & Goose
June 16
- Lovely Little Farm
June 23
- Swagger – Season 2
June 28
- Hijack
Start watching on Apple TV+.
This list will be updated with Paramount+ titles when available.
If you need a refresher on what was available to stream in May, here’s last month’s list.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in