Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in June

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s official. Winter has come, so there is no excuse not to curl up on the couch under a blanket with a good TV show or movie. Thankfully for us, Australia’s streaming services are providing the goods this June.

Strolling onto our screens this month is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher’s latest season on Netflix, a new MCU series Secret Invasion drops on Disney+ and fresh homegrown Aussie series Year Of and Deadloch land on Stan and Prime Video, respectively.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in June 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in June?

June 1

The Days

A Beautiful Life

American Pie

Muster Dogs

June 2

Scoop

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Valeria: Season 3

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

June 5

Barracuda Queens

June 7

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

Arnold

June 8

Never Have I Ever – Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

Tex Mex Motors

The World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Playing Card Killer

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

The Surrogacy

Our Planet II

June 15

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

She Said

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 19

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

June 22

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

King of Clones

Last Night in Soho

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Make Me Believe

The Perfect Find

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Dear Evan Hansen

June 25

Titans: Season 4

June 28

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

ōoku: The Inner Chambers

June 30

Is It Cake, Too

Nimona

June TBC

Celebrity

Delete

Black Mirror: Season 6

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in June?

June 1

Ghost Hunters – Seasons 10-11

Where I’ve Never Lived

June 2

Run the World – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Son of a Critch – Season 1-2

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Whale

Ali

Facing Ali

The Wiggles: Nursery Rhymes

June 3

The Shack

Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange

June 4

Laws of Attraction

Howard’s End – Season 1

Mediterraneo – The Law of the Sea

June 5

From – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Revealed: Reefshot

Drag Race Espana – Season 3, Episode 8

June 6

For Colored Girls

The Pact

June 7

The Devil You Know

Sirley

June 8

Kickboxer

Helene

June 9

Year Of – Season 1

Lost City of Z

June 10

The Good Fight – Season 6

You Keep the Kids

June 11

Spartacus – Seasons 1-4

P.S. I Love You

The Forger

June 13

Fed Up

Just Believe

June 14

The Right One

Little Nicholas’ Treasure

June 15

Paul T. Goldman – Season 1

So Damn Easy Going

June 16

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 7-13

Gold (2016)

June 17

Southpaw

Rojo

June 18

Revealed: The Cape

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

June 19

Arianna

June 20

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

A Holy Mess

June 21

Blaze

Eva Doesn’t Sleep

June 22

Get A Job

Ever Been to the Moon?

The Wiggles: Fruit Salad Big Show

June 23

Ballerina

Dance Academy: The Movie

The Day I Should Have Died – Season 1

June 24

Son of Big Foot

Alpha & Omega

Racing Stripes

June 25

Never Back Down

Daddy’s Girl

June 27

Dirty 30

Homesick

June 28

Pulse (2006)

Breathe (2014)

June 29

The Devil’s Rejects

House of 1000 Corpses

Short Skin

June 30

Chuggington – Seasons 1-5

Start watching on Stan.

What’s streaming on Disney+ in June?

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water

Saint X – Season 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 4

Blood Curse – Season 1

June 9

Flamin’ Hot

Pride from Above

June 14

The Full Monty – Season 1

Full Count – Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission – Season 2

The Owl House – Season 3

BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – Season 6

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 11

June 16

Stan Lee

June 21

Secret Invasion (new episodes weekly)

Class of ’09

Special Force: Anarchy

Home in the Wild – Season 1

Raven’s Home – Season 6

June 23

World’s Best

Revenant – Season 1

June 25

The Protectors – Seasons 1-2

June 28

Weekend Family – Season 2

Freaks – Season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 2, 3, 5

Great Expectations – Season 1

Home Improvement – Seasons 1-8

Party of Five – Season 1

June 30

548 Days: Abducted Online – Season 1

Saving Notre Dame

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s on Binge in June?

June 1

Dave – Season 3 finale

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Mayans M.C. – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Jeopardy – Season 38, Episode 189 (new episodes daily)

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 10 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 10947 (new episodes daily)

Emmerdale – Episode 9646 (new episodes daily)

Eastenders – Episode 6694 (new episodes daily)

The Secret Life of Four Year Olds – Season 1

Boundless – Season 1

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwair – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race Rescue!

Paw Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

The Beguiled (1971)

Pretty Stoned

The Front Page

Jane Eyre

Being John Malkovich

We Own the Night

The Forger (2022)

Wog Boy Forever

June 2

Taskmaster – Season 15 finale

Conjuring Kesha – Season 1 Finale

Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

The Seven Greatest Riddles Special

The Cruise – Season 1

The Cruise: Welcome Aboard – Season 1

Mini Beat Power Rockers – Season 1

Love & Trouble in Paris – Season 1

FBI – Seasons 3-4

Forensic Files – Seasons 13-14

Trolls

The Man From The Alamo

The Fisher King

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy

June 3

Music in Review – Johnny Cash

Sometimes Always Never

Testament of Youth

Viceroy’s House

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Murder at Yellowstone City

June 4

The Great North – Season 3 finale

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Unforgotten – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

A Good Person

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Akeelab and the Bee

The Devil’s Own

Layer Cake

Secret Window

June 5

The Idol – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

F-Boy Island Australia – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)

The Really Loud House – Season 1, Episodes 1-10

Chicago P.D. – Season 1

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty – Season 1

Sometimes a Great Norton

The Thrill of It All

June 6

Funny Woman – Season 1

Summer House – Season 7 finale

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation – Season 1 Finale

Clone High – Season 1, Episode 5-6 (new episodes weekly)

Dubai Hustle – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Colour – Season 1

Caligula: 1400 Days of Terror

Dogs in the Wild: Meet the Family – Season 1

Just Believe

June 7

The Swarm – Season 1

Steeltown Murders – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Icons Unearthed: Fast and Furious – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Would I Lie to You? – Season 15, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 23 (new episodes weekly)

Reno 911! – Seasons 1-6

Apple: Trillion Dollar Betrayal

The Ghost of Richard Harris

DC League of Super-Pets

June 8

Based on a True Story – Season 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17 (new episodes weekly)

The Other Two – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Exploration Volcano – Season 1

The History of Mossad – Season 1

Once Upon A True Crime – Season 1

Grant – Season 1

Days That Shaped America: Challenge

Violent Night

Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea

Shooting Stars

Blade of the 47 Ronin

June 9

Alone – Season 10 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Dracula – Season 1

Law & Order: SVU – Season 7

Court Cam – Season 5

The True Story of Cary Grant

The Pact

June 10

The Good Girls

Dora Saves the Crystal Kingdom

Dora Saves The Mermaids

Dora Saves the Snowy Princess

Dora’s Big Birthday Adventure

Dora’s Dance to the Rescue

June 11

100 Years of Warner Bros. The Stuff that Dreams Are Made Of – Season 1

Dora’s World Adventure

Dora’s Royal Rescue

Dora’s Enchanted Forest Adventure

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

June 12

Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica – Season 1 finale

June 13

Caught in the Act – Michal Buble

Eighty Twenty: Mark Opitz Remembers

Super Surgeons – Season 1

The Directors – Season 6

Underground Worlds – Season 2

Smile

Where I’ve Never Lived

June 14

The First 48 – Season 25, Episodes 8-11

Forensic Files II – Season 3

China Hackers

Nixon: A Presidency Revealed

Women on the 6th Floor

June 15

Alex vs America – Season 1

Rick Stein’s Cornwall – Season 2

My Floating Home – Season 4

October Fury

Secrets In The Sky: Skunk Works

You Keep the Kids

She Said

So Damn Easy Going

June 16

Kalgoorlie Cops – Season 1

Mediterranean: Life Under Siege – Season 1

Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster – Season 1

Smothered – Season 4

Qi – Season 19

Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember

Pearl Harbor: 24 Hours After

Rise of the Superbombs

The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door

June 17

Outlander – Season 7A, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Aphrodite Les Dolies – Live in London – Kylie Minogue

Hey Arnold! The Movie

June 18

Marie Antoinette

June 19

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

John Early: Now More Than Ever

After the Bell with Corey Graves 2020 – Episodes 14, 21, 22, 25, 38

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms – Season 3

Plebs: Soldiers of Rome

June 20

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 13

The Royals Revealed – Season 1

Snow Dogs: Into The Wild

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent

Summer Days, Summer Nights

June 21

Waterloo’s Warriors – Season 1

Kings Cross ER – Seasons 1-2

Vet on the Hill – Season 3

What Killed The Whale?

June 22

And Just Like That… – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Territory Cops – Season 1

Myths: Greatest Mysteries of Humanity – Season 2

Antiques Road Trip – Season 23

June 23

Tough Enough – Seasons 4-6

Stars of the Silver Screen – Season 15

The World From Above – Seasons 2-4

June 24

Live and Dangerous – Thin Lizzy

June 25

Guilt – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 26

Secret Societies: In The Shadows – Season 1

Snake in The Grass – Season 1

House Hunters International – Season 176

June 27

Inside Phuket Airport – Season 1

Walking Tudor England – Season 1

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 3

June 28

Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episodes 1373-1375, 1382-1383

Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival

June 29

Warrior – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Lego Dreamzzz – Season 1, Episodes 101-110

The Footballer, His Wife & The Crash – Season 1

Mini Beat Power Rockers – Season 2

How I Caught The Killer – Season 3

June 30

Bondi Vet – Season 7

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It Or List It – Season 7

Barley & Tabby – Season 1

Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 1

Sun Tzu: The Art of War

The Wizard of Oz

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Guardians of Time

The Last Manhunt

All The President’s Men

The Fugitive

Blazing Saddles

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in June?

June 1

Bones and All

June 2

Deadloch – Season 1

Medellín

With Love – Season 2

Shiny Happy People – Season 1

June 8

Culpa Mia

June 9

The Lake – Season 2

Creed III

June 11

Mack & Rita

June 15

Neighbours – Season 20, Part 2

June 16

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

The Grand Tour – Season 5

The Honeymoon

June 23

Stars At Noon

The Defenders

June 26

My Heart is Beating – Season 1

June 30

Jack Ryan – Season 4

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s on Apple TV+ in June?

June 9

The Crowded Room

The Snoopy Show

Duck & Goose

June 16

Lovely Little Farm

June 23

Swagger – Season 2

June 28

Hijack

Start watching on Apple TV+.

This list will be updated with Paramount+ titles when available.

If you need a refresher on what was available to stream in May, here’s last month’s list.