Peloton Is Offering A 90-Day Free App Trial So You Can Keep Up Your Fitness Routine

In an effort to socially distance yourself from others during the coronavirus shutdown, few would blame you if your typical workout routine fell by the wayside. After all, touching a bunch of shared equipment in a sweaty gym sure sounds like a great way to get sick. But hey, you’ve still got the internet, which means you’ve got options.

If you’re craving that guided workout class structure, Peloton—the company that makes high-end bikes and treadmills for home use—is offering a 90-day free trial of its app, fully loaded with a bunch of classes. The app includes all its cycling and running classes that you’d typically use alongside Peloton equipment, but it also has a bunch of other guided workouts that require little or no equipment at all, like yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Some classes assume you’ve got a dumbbell or two lying around, but if you don’t, surely you’ve got some canned goods in the pantry that’ll do the trick, no?

If you decide you like the app and want to keep it after the world starts chugging along again as usual, it’ll cost you $US12.99 ($22) per month. If you’re into the idea of maintaining a home workout schedule without the monthly cost, we’ve got a guide for that, too.

