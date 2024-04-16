Dune 2 Release Date: You Can Finally Watch the Film at Home in Australia

Aussies had to endure a lengthy delay to see Dune in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now we can take heart that the film’s abrupt ending will be resolved because Dune 2’s release date in Australia has arrived, and this time, we even go the movie a day early!

Image: Legendary

Now we come to the complicated timeline of Dune Part Two’s release date.

Warner Bros. originally slated the film for October 20, 2023. The studio delayed it by a few weeks to November 17, 2023. Then, it was brought forward to November 3, 2023. Then, as a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, Dune 2 was delayed into 2024.

Given new movies are released on Thursdays in Australia, our release date for Dune Part 2 was February 29, 2024: a special leap day indeed.

Now that the movie has been in cinemas for a few weeks, we also have a streaming release date for Dune 2 as it hits VOD services on April 16.

Where to watch Dune Part Two in Australia

Movie theatres

While you can Dune 2 is still available to watch in cinemas. Some cinemas are even doing double feature screenings of both parts.

The movie was filmed specifically for IMAX screens so get in on one of those sessions if you can!

When will it be on streaming?

Image: Warner Bros Pictures

Whilst the first film received a simultaneous release on streaming in the US due to the pandemic that will not be happening this time round with the sequel screening exclusively in cinemas for the first part of its run.

As mentioned, as of now Dune Part Two is available to rent or buy on digital VOD platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video and Telstra TV.

As for a streaming service home, this hasn’t been announced by Warner Bros. as of yet, however, these titles historically tend to land on Binge and could arrive there any time in the next few months. The first Dune movie was streaming on Binge until recently, when it was removed for the re-release in cinemas.

We’ll keep you posted on when an official streaming release date for Dune 2 is announced.

Dune 2 Cast: Who is new and who is returning for the sequel?

Image: Warner Bros.

Returning cast members

Dune Part Two contains a mix of both old and new cast members.

Returning are the major players like Timothée Chalamet (Paul), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Zendaya (Chani), Stellan Skarsgaard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney), Dave Bautista (Rabban), Charlotte Rampling (Gaius Helen Mohiam) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

No Time To Die star Léa Seydoux plays a new character, Lady Margot, a servant of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and Christopher Walken is set to play the Emperor, Shaddam IV, who was responsible for sending Duke Leto and his family to Arrakis.

Anya Taylor-Joy was also a last minute announcement to the cast in a surprise role we won’t spoil here.

Denis Villeneuve is, of course, directing again, and Aussie cinematographer Greig Fraser is also on board for the sequel.

Who is Austin Butler in Dune 2?

Image: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Austin Butler is a new and highly anticipated addition to the cast. The Elvis actor plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew to Stellan Skarsgaard’s Baron and the planned successor of the family.

Like his uncle, Feyd-Rautha is depicted as cruel and cunning in the novels, and Butler’s performance is definitely true to the source!

Will Florence Pugh appear in Dune 2?

Also confirmed are reports that Florence Pugh (Black Widow) is playing Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune Part Two. Princess Irulan is the daughter of the Emperor and is also being trained in the ways of the Bene Gesserit.

Dune 2: Run time

The Dune novel was already an epic tome at just shy of 900 pages, hence the movies are equally lengthy.

Dune Part One comes in at 2 hours and 35 minutes, and Dune Part Two has an even heftier run time of 2 hours and 46 minutes. Be sure to choose a comfortable viewing environment!

Dune 2 Plot: What is the Dune sequel about?

Image: Warner Bros.

Director Denis Villeneuve always said his vision for Dune would take place over two parts (although recent interviews suggest it may be more like three.)

Without spoiling anything (although Frank Herbert’s Dune book has been out for over 50 years), here’s where Dune: Part Two begins.

(Spoilers for Dune Part 1 ahead.)

Where we left our characters in Dune, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, had escaped the slaughter of their family on Arrakis and were found by the Freman. One of the Freman warriors challenged the group’s decision to give Paul and Jessica sanctuary and ordered a ritualistic fight to the death – which Paul won.

The last we see of the group, Paul has been united with the girl in his visions, Chani, and they look out over the sand dunes as the Freman ride the legendary sandworms.

Now we have a lot of unanswered questions. Will Jessica give birth to Duke Leto’s second child? Will the Freman be able to take back Arrakis from the Baron? Will Paul’s visions come true? All this and more is explored in Dune Part 2.

The studio synopsis for the second part reveals this:

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Filming began on the new Dune film in July 2022 with locations including Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Jordan and Italy.

Dune 2 Trailer: Watch all the trailers for Dune Part II

We have a number of trailers for Dune Part Two, and they are all suitably epic.

The footage gives us glimpses at the new characters, Florence Pugh – who absolutely serves as Princess Irulan – and Austin Butler – who is formidable with his new bald look as Feyd-Rautha.

We also see some sequences that appear to be in black and white, which is in contrast to the huge amount of orange on Arrakis.

Story-wise, we see teases of a face-off between Paul and Feyd-Rautha and the blossoming romance between Paul and Chani, plus many sandworms. Check them out for yourself:

Where can Australians see the first Dune?

Image: Warner Bros

Dune is available to buy or rent on digital platforms but, at the time of writing, has disappeared from local streaming services.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: Warner Bros.