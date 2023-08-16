Event Cinemas Is Launching a New 270-Degree ScreenX Experience in Australia

Whoever said that cinema was dead clearly hasn’t seen Event Cinemas’ new ScreenX. The cutting-edge new cinema set-up is designed to give audience members a more immersive experience, so let’s dig into all the specifics of ScreenX and where you can see it for yourself.

What Is ScreenX?

According to Event Cinemas’ official website, ScreenX is a chance to “experience the big screen like never before.”

By that, it means offering an Australian-first, three-screen cinema set-up that expands your view of the cinema screen 270 degrees and into your peripheral vision.

Cinemas will be equipped with Dolby surround sound, fully reclining seats and a picture that equates to 67.7 metres across three screens.

Essentially, ScreenX cinemas will utilise three screens on the front and side walls. Selected scenes in movies will then expand to fill all three of those screens, creating an even more immersive experience.

I’ve seen something like this in action at San Diego Comic-Con, and, while the scenario won’t be quite the same, it did add a lot to the experience.

Which Event Cinemas locations have ScreenX?

Currently, Event Cinemas has announced only one location for ScreenX, that being Robina on the Gold Coast in QLD. You can book sessions right now for movie sessions this week. The average session costs around $32 for an adult ticket.

There are more ScreenX locations coming, however, with Sydney on the list next.

“ScreenX is popular globally and we can’t wait for our local audiences to experience it. Our next stop will be Sydney,” Luke Mackey, Director of Entertainment Australia for EVT said in a press release.

A Sydney ScreenX location is expected to be open by the end of 2023.

What movies can you watch?

A note about ScreenX is that not every film will be instantly ready for the 270-degree treatment. However, there are quite a few blockbusters available to watch in the new cinema, with more on the way.

Right now, you have a choice of either Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One or Meg 2: The Trench.

Coming soon to the ScreenX experience upon release are major blockbusters, including:

The Nun II

The Creator

Dune: Part Two

Napoleon

The Marvels

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The cinema will also retroactively make hits like Top Gun Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 available for sessions in ScreenX.

Kind of like 4DX, this is going to be one cinema experience you’re going to have to see to believe, so here’s hoping they hurry up and get more of these cinemas out there ASAP.