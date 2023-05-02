‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Now This Is How You Make an Apple Pie, Folks

Published 2 hours ago: May 2, 2023 at 4:45 pm
We’re entering into the cosy part of the year, friends. And that means comfort foods are on the menu. If you think about the kinds of dishes that bring your heart the most joy, apple pie is a recipe that will certainly come up for a lot of people.

Luckily for you, we have a sweet little apple pie recipe that’s perfect for cool evenings spent at home. This one comes courtesy of TikTok chef Andy Cooks and KitchenAid.

Aprons at the ready, folks. Let’s start baking.

How to make a classic apple pie

What you’ll need to make the apple pie:

Crust ingredients

  • 150g flour
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2g salt
  • 120g cold butter (unsalted)
  • 4 tbsp ice-cold water

Topping ingredients

  • 100g brown sugar
  • 100g flour
  • pinch ground nutmeg
  • pinch salt
  • 90g melted butter (unsalted)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Filling ingredients

  • 10 granny smith apples, peeled and sliced
  • 20g melted butter (unsalted)
  • Juice of a lemon
  • 100g sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions for making the apple pie:

  1. For the crust, add the flour, sugar, salt and ice-cold cubed butter to the food processor
  2. Pulse the blade until you have reached a sandy consistency, then slowly add 1 tbsp of ice-cold water at a time until the dough comes together.
  3. Remove and cover with cling film and rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
  4. Take a 20cm springform cake tin and grease it lightly, remove the dough from the fridge and roll it out big enough to fill the tin.
  5. Once you have lined your tin, place baking paper and pie weights into the pastry-lined tin and then into the freezer for 15 minutes before you bake at 190°c for 15 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and take out the pie weights then turn the oven down to 180°c and bake for another 15 minutes, then let the pie crust cool completely.
  7. For the topping, simply add all your dry ingredients to a stand mixer on medium speed. Slowly pour the melted butter in, when it starts to clump into small pebbles it’s ready.
  8. Take the sliced apples and mix them with the butter, lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon.
  9. Add the mixed apples to the baked pie crust, you want the apples to come all the way to the top, maybe slightly more.
  10. Sprinkle over the topping and bake at 180°c for 45 minutes.
  11. Let it cool for at least an hour before you try and slice.

If you’d like to check out the full video of @AndyCooks making this apple pie, you can do so below.

@andy_cooks

