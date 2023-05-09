9 Easy Meals You Can Whip Up With a Food Processor

This article is sponsored by the National Product Review.

Winter is around the corner, which means it’s comfort food season. While the chilly weather may call for ordering in your takeaway favourites, the cost of living (or, as some may call it, the cossie livs) may have your wallet begging for an alternative.

So, we highly recommend getting busy in the kitchen and meal-prepping as much yummy stuff as possible. If you’re not fond of chopping a million things or can’t be bothered with the cleaning up that comes with prepping a million veggies, we highly suggest investing in a few appliances to make your life easier.

One of the most powerful tools you can have in your kitchen is a food processor — much like the Kenwood MultiPro Go — that can help you create delicious and nutritious meals in no time. So here are some easy recipes you can make with one.

Pesto Pasta

It would be wrong to own a food processor without making the King of all blitzed pasta sauces — pesto. There are thousands of pesto recipes on the internet, but all you need for a robust and delicious sauce is a big bunch of basil, pine nuts (that you can roast in the oven for extra flavour), garlic, parmesan and olive oil to pop into a food processor to combine. Once you’ve processed the ingredients, you can stir it into pasta or use it as a sauce for pizzas, on top of meats, eggs, salads, and so much more.

Homemade Hummus

Who doesn’t like hummus? It is arguably the best dip there is. Not only is it delicious, but it’s super healthy and so easy to make with a food processor. Add chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, and salt to your food processor and blend until smooth. You can serve it with chips, veggies or add it to wraps and salads for extra punch.

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Creamy cauliflower soup is one of the MVPs of any winter menu. Some might say cauliflower is bland, but it absorbs any flavour so well, so it’s all about what you add to it. To make this soup, chop up cauliflower, onion, and garlic in your food processor, and then sauté in a pot until tender. Then, add a bunch of herbs and spices of your liking and stock and simmer until the vegetables are soft. Next, use your food processor to blend the soup until it’s smooth, and then add cream (or a milk of your liking) for a rich and creamy finish.

Homemade Nut Butter

If the price of a jar of peanut butter these days makes you simply wince, try your hand at making it at home. Add your favourite nuts to the processor and blend until they become smooth and creamy. You can add sweeteners like honey or maple syrup and seasonings like cinnamon or sea salt for extra flavour.

Vegetable Fritters

Veggie fritters (like zucchini fritters) are a staple of any cafe brunch. If you want to replicate it at home, it’s also a great way to use leftover veggies in your fridge. To make fritters, pulse your vegetables in the food processor until they’re finely chopped, and then mix them with flour, eggs, and seasonings like garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Form the mixture into patties and pan-fry until crispy and golden. Top them with an oozy poached egg, and Bob’s your uncle.

Banana Ice Cream

Banana ice cream might sound like a children’s dish, but that doesn’t mean it’s not delicious and easy to make. Simply freeze ripe bananas and blend them in your food processor until they become creamy and smooth. Next, add your favourite toppings, like choc chips, coconut, berries and nuts, for a tasty and healthy dessert.

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower rice is more than just a low-carb fad. It’s a great way to add more veggies and a different texture to your favourite meals and is perfect for serving with curries, stews and grilled protein. Simply chop cauliflower in your food processor until it becomes a rice-like consistency, and then sauté in a pan with your favourite seasonings.

Salsa

Salsa is probably second to hummus when it comes to universally adored dips. It can elevate everything from tacos to salads. To make your salsa, pulse tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and coriander in your food processor until they reach the desired consistency. Add lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste.

Chocolate Truffles

If you’re the kind of person who needs a little treat every day at 3 pm, having some homemade chocolate truffles on hand is a must. Start by blending nuts or dates in your processor, and then add cocoa powder, coconut oil, and sweeteners like honey or maple syrup until the mixture becomes smooth and sticky. Next, roll the mixture into balls and coat them in shredded coconut, cocoa powder, or chopped nuts.

There are plenty more recipes you can try out with a food processor. Given they’re ultra-convenient and reliable, it’s the perfect opportunity to get creative and try something new in the kitchen — especially as winter creeps up.