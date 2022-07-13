Don’t Lose the Chance to Bag a Bargain With These 6 Amazon Prime Deals Still Available

Level Up Your Life

Matt Hopkins

Published 2 days ago: July 13, 2022 at 2:50 pm
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Unless you’ve got some sort of powerful news-muting tool, you’re probably aware Amazon is throwing its Prime Day sales right now. It’s a crazy time for avid online shoppers, but with time-sensitive deals slipping through your fingers every few hours, it’s always good to collect yourself and see what’s still available in the lead-up to the sales’ close.

We’re down to our second and final day of local deals. However, you can still get your hands on some pretty sweet deals — and you’ve got until midnight tonight to make the most of them.

So, if you haven’t had a chance to nab yourself a Prime Day bargain, here are the top five deals still available right now.

Five of the best local deals still available

1. Save up to $483 off Roborock and iRobot robot vacuums

2. Save up to 30% off on Apple Airpods

3. Save up to $669 off De’Longhi Coffee Machines and Kenwood Kitchen Appliances 

4. Save up to 47% off Playstation 5 Dual Sense Controllers

5. Save up to 56% on Olaplex Hair Products

6. Save $130 on a Nintendo Switch Console 

Before you nab any of the wicked deals above, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after that.

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here on Lifehacker.

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins is a writer who specialises in entertainment, tech & gaming.

