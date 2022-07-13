Don’t Lose the Chance to Bag a Bargain With These 6 Amazon Prime Deals Still Available

Unless you’ve got some sort of powerful news-muting tool, you’re probably aware Amazon is throwing its Prime Day sales right now. It’s a crazy time for avid online shoppers, but with time-sensitive deals slipping through your fingers every few hours, it’s always good to collect yourself and see what’s still available in the lead-up to the sales’ close.
We’re down to our second and final day of local deals. However, you can still get your hands on some pretty sweet deals — and you’ve got until midnight tonight to make the most of them.
So, if you haven’t had a chance to nab yourself a Prime Day bargain, here are the top five deals still available right now.
Five of the best local deals still available
1. Save up to $483 off Roborock and iRobot robot vacuums
- Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop was $999, now $749.25 (save $249.75)
- Roborock S6 Pure White Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop was $799, now $597.25 (save $201.75)
- iRobot Roomba j7 was $1,299, now $998 (save $301)
- iRobot Roomba i3 was $999, now $695.30 (save $303.70)
2. Save up to 30% off on Apple Airpods
- Apple Airpods Pro was $399, now $278.99 (save $120.01)
- Apple Airpods (2nd Gen) was $219, now $165 (save $54)
3. Save up to $669 off De’Longhi Coffee Machines and Kenwood Kitchen Appliances
- De’Longhi Magnifica Automatic Coffee Machine was $1,099, now $624.95 (save $624.95)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Manual Espresso Coffee Machine was $1,349, now $680 (save $669)
- Kenwood MultiPro Sense Food Processor was $465.30, now $355 (save $110.30)
4. Save up to 47% off Playstation 5 Dual Sense Controllers
5. Save up to 56% on Olaplex Hair Products
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector was $49.95, now $35.81 (save $14.16)
- Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil was $54, now $35.99 (save $18.01)
- Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother was $54, now $35.99 (save $18.01)
6. Save $130 on a Nintendo Switch Console
Before you nab any of the wicked deals above, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after that.
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here on Lifehacker.
