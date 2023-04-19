10 TV Shows You Can Finish in a Weekend

So, you have a free weekend coming up and you want to spend it on the couch with a TV show. What do you choose? Well, ideally, you want something binge-able, possibly self-contained and with enough episodes that it keeps you entertained for a couple of days but won’t drag on throughout the entire week. We’re here to help with that.

Please peruse below a list of shows you can easily smash through in one weekend.

Short TV shows you can finish in a weekend

It’s a Sin

At just five episodes, It’s a Sin is an easy (but very emotional) weekend watch. It follows a group of gays in the UK in the 1980s and the ways in which their lives are impacted by the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Watch It’s a Sin on Stan.

Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown has to be one of the most authentically gripping and emotional crime dramas of the past decade. Kate Winslet stars as Philadelphian police detective Mare, who is investigating the murder of a teenage mother in her local town whilst trying to keep her own family from falling apart. It’s only seven episodes and once you start you won’t be able to stop.

Stream Mare of Easttown on Binge.

The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy fighting to become one of the world’s best players in the 1950s and 1960s while also battling against her drug and alcohol addiction.

After smashing through seven episodes of The Queen’s Gambit over a weekend, you won’t only come away with a good series in the books, but you’ll also be obsessed with chess.

Stream The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix.

Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a little bit longer at 10 episodes, but it’s so compelling you’ll want to keep watching all weekend.

Based on Emily St John Mandel’s novel, the series is a bit too close to reality in that it focuses on the aftermath of a deadly flu that ravages the world. Following this, the survivors attempt to rebuild and keep culture alive via a travelling theatre troupe.

Stream Station Eleven on Stan.

Class of 07

Not only is Class of ’07 Australian – and incredibly relatable for any private school graduates – but with only eight 30-minute episodes, it’s one of the easiest binge-watches you’ll ever undertake.

The series is set at the 10-year reunion of an all-girls private school that quickly turns hilariously dystopian after a tidal wave strands the group atop a hill and they’re forced to work together to survive.

Stream Class of ’07 on Prime Video.

Arcane

Arcane may adapt the ever-popular League of Legends game to the screen but you don’t have to be a fan of the game to enjoy it.

From the insanely detailed animation style to the compelling story of two sisters separated on opposite sides of a civil war brewing in the steampunk city of Piltover, Arcane is a series you won’t want to end. Thankfully, Season 2 is coming (eventually).

Stream Arcane on Netflix.

Squid Game

If you’re one of the few people who are yet to watch Squid Game, join the millions of others who have and watch it this weekend.

Netflix’s most popular series of all time is a Korean language dystopian thriller, focusing on a group of cash-strapped contestants who compete for a massive prize pool in a series of deadly children’s games.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix.

Extraordinary

Superhero shows don’t always have to be Marvel or DC heroes, and Extraordinary proves that. The comedy series is set in a world where everyone develops a superpower, except for Jen, who sets out on a journey to find her power.

Stream Extraordinary on Disney+.

The Bear

The Bear is not your typical chef show, but it does make for a super addictive watch. The series is set in a Chicago sandwich shop where a young chef returns from the fine dining world after the death of someone close to him to help run his family’s business.

Stream The Bear on Disney+.

Severance

If you’ve ever wished you could go home and just completely forget about work, Severance is here to ask you to rethink that.

The addictive psychological thriller is set within a team of office workers at a mysterious company whose memories are surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a new colleague enters their team the group goes on a journey to discover the truth about their jobs and the company they work for. You’re in for nine episodes you won’t forget.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+.

