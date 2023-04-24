If You Love Bread, You Knead This Sourdough Kit In Your Life

Friends, I don’t know about you, but I made myself a promise at the start of the year to pick up more wholesome hobbies, and so far, I’ve only given one a crack: knitting. So in an effort to branch out, I’ve been on the hunt for baking kits, and I’ve found one for all the bread lovers out there — You Knead Sourdough’s Sourdough Starter Kit.

With this kit, you can now fill your home with the delicious aroma of freshly baked sourdough. The complete starter kit comes with two kilograms of high-protein bread flour that’s grown and milled in South Australia, a packet of dried sourdough starter flakes, a 25cm long oval rattan banneton, a Danish dough whisk, bread lame, a dough/bench scraper, instructions and a recipe.

Complete Sourdough Kit, $89

All you’ll need to bring to the table is a mixing bowl, salt, water, and baking paper. Each kit comes with enough bread flour to make three to four loaves, and activate/feed your sourdough starter.

One of the best parts about this kit is that after you pay the initial $89, the ongoing costs to continue your sourdough journey are extremely minimal; all you need is more flour.

If, like me, your cooking skills usually only go as far as actually toasting pre-made bread, there’s a whole FAQ section on You Knead Sourdough’s website that will answer most queries and questions you have on your sourdough journey.

From the looks of the reviews, a bunch of folks have already tried the kits and had great success with their first loaves. Most customers agree that the kits are easy to use, the starter actives really quickly and easily, and best of all, it tastes delicious.

Keen to learn more about You Knead Sourdough’s Sourdough Starter Kit? Head here.