From Bags to Cardigans, These DIY Knitting and Crochet Kits Will Keep You Busy for Hours

If you’re an avid reader of Lifehacker Australia (which I hope you are), you’d know that we’re big fans of knitting. If you’ve been looking to pick up the knitting needles in the new year, then Melbourne-based fashion brand Cardigang’s DIY kits could be the final push you need to get you there.

The quirky little brand makes DIY knitting and crochet kits that are perfect for everyone, from beginners to expert needles.

Each of Cardigang’s DIY kit includes everything you need to learn how to knit or crochet, including easy-to-follow instructions so you can knit everything from cardigans and vests to bags and bucket hats.

Iris Cardigan Knit Kit, $210

While knitting does sound like more of a winter activity, Cardigang actually has a cotton collection for summer, so it isn’t as sweaty as it sounds.

Made from 100% natural fibres, each piece is surprisingly comfortable (read: not itchy), breathable and comes in a range of bright, bold colours to choose from — perfect for dopamine dressing. Handy, right?

Meadow Crochet Knit, $145

Lifehacker Australia’s resident knitting queen Mel actually brought herself one of the DIY kits to test out late last year and loved her experience.

“The Cardigang Rosie Vest is a great option for those new to knitting, but also a nice quick project for more experienced knitters.”

The most rewarding part about getting yourself a little Cardigang DIY kit is that when someone pays your new knit a compliment, you can happily say that you made it yourself. How good?!

Keen to join the Cardigang? You can shop knitting and crochet kits here.