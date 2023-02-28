‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
From Bags to Cardigans, These DIY Knitting and Crochet Kits Will Keep You Busy for Hours

Bree Grant

Published 3 hours ago: February 28, 2023 at 4:15 pm
Filed to:fashion
knitting
Image: Cardigang
If you’re an avid reader of Lifehacker Australia (which I hope you are), you’d know that we’re big fans of knitting. If you’ve been looking to pick up the knitting needles in the new year, then Melbourne-based fashion brand Cardigang’s DIY kits could be the final push you need to get you there.

The quirky little brand makes DIY knitting and crochet kits that are perfect for everyone, from beginners to expert needles.

Each of Cardigang’s DIY kit includes everything you need to learn how to knit or crochet, including easy-to-follow instructions so you can knit everything from cardigans and vests to bags and bucket hats.

Cardigang DIY Kits

Iris Cardigan Knit Kit, $210

While knitting does sound like more of a winter activity, Cardigang actually has a cotton collection for summer, so it isn’t as sweaty as it sounds.

Made from 100% natural fibres, each piece is surprisingly comfortable (read: not itchy), breathable and comes in a range of bright, bold colours to choose from — perfect for dopamine dressing. Handy, right?

Cardigang DIY Kits

Meadow Crochet Knit, $145

Lifehacker Australia’s resident knitting queen Mel actually brought herself one of the DIY kits to test out late last year and loved her experience.

“The Cardigang Rosie Vest is a great option for those new to knitting, but also a nice quick project for more experienced knitters.”

The most rewarding part about getting yourself a little Cardigang DIY kit is that when someone pays your new knit a compliment, you can happily say that you made it yourself. How good?!

Keen to join the Cardigang? You can shop knitting and crochet kits here.

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

