10 New Books You’ll Want to Clear Space on Your Shelf for This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome back to The Book Nook, Lifehacker Australia’s dedicated new book releases hub. We love to spotlight great new reads, especially from new authors. So whether you’re looking for some gift ideas or book club inspo, we’re armed with a stack of page turners to send you on your merry way.

This month happens to be Autism Awareness Month, so make sure you check out Love & Autism by Kay Kerr. In her new book, Kerr sits down with five different Australians living with autism to discuss how it affects them in their everyday life, from love and friendships to opportunities.

Also on our April list is a couple of feminist retellings on Greek mythology, as well as some new reads from fan-favourites, such as Emily Henry, TJ Klune and Alexandra Bracken.

Here are all the best new book releases coming out in April that are worth considering for your 2023 reading challenge.

Best new fiction books coming out in April

Happy Place by Emily Henry

About the book:

Romcom lovers, TikTok golden girl Emily Henry is back with another characteristic swooner by the name of Happy Place. Perfect for fans of Beach Read or Book Lovers, this new novel ticks all your favourite romance tropes. Forced proximity? Check. Fake dating? Check. Second chance love? Check.

Harriet and Wyn are the perfect couple, at least, according to their friends and family. That’s why it’s so hard to tell everyone that they broke up six months ago. When the pair are invited to a final hurrah at their annual holiday trip, the two decide to keep their split a secret. At least until the end of the trip, lest they ruin the vibe for everyone. So, do you think they can pretend to be in love and getaway with it?

Release date: April 25

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($17.95) | Dymocks ($24.99) | QBD ($22.99)

Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal

About the book:

Corazon, Angel and Donita have come to Singapore to make a living. But as they fall into employment with Singapore’s wealthy and elite, they begin to learn everything – from how the children like their breakfast to their boss’ dirtiest secrets. There’s a set number of rules they have to follow: no smoking, no boyfriends, no visitors and whatever you do, be invisible.

So when one of their friends is accused of a murder, the three women realise how easy it is for them to become a scapegoat. Using the secrets they’ve learned, the women will need to pull no punches if they want clear the name of one of their own.

Release date: April 5

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($26.39)

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati

About the book:

If any famous figure from Greek mythology needs a feminist retelling, it’s got to be Clytemnestra from Homer’s The Iliad. Despite the position she was in, Queen Clytemnestra’s deeds are often demonised in contrast to her husband’s.

Full of feminine rage, fire and revenge, Casati’s Clytemnestra is the powerhouse of a novel we’ve been waiting for.

Release date: April 4

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($24.99)

Atalanta by Jennifer Saint

About the book:

Hoo-boy, what a month for feminist Greek myth retellings and by none other than Jennifer Saint, the queen of ’em. Author of the beloved Circe and Song of Achilles, Saint is ready to shine a light on one of the lesser known figures from Jason and the Argonauts. Namely, the only woman in this male-dominated crew of demigods and heroes.

Atalanta tells the story of a king’s unwanted daughter, who was abandoned in the wilderness and adopted by a bear. Goddess-chosen, Atalanta attempts to carve out a name for herself in a world that celebrates men.

Release date: April 11

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($24.99)

The Book of Eve by Meg Clothier

About the book:

The Voynich manuscript has long confounded historians and researchers. Roughly 500-years-old, this artefact is filled with mysterious illustrations and remains undeciphered.

Clothier’s novel is inspired by the Voynich manuscript and its Tolkien-esque mystery. In The Book of Eve, Clothier weaves an enthralling and erudite tale about a convent librarian, who is charged with a dangerous book where its pages possess an ancient and dark mind of its own. An ideal read for fans of The Handmaid’s Tale and The Binding.

Release date: March 28

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($26.39)

Best new cookbooks coming out in April

Monash University Low FODMAP: The Cookbook by Monash FODMAP team

About the book:

If you or a friend need some help managing the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), this cookbook made by the researchers at Monash University will serve you well.

Containing up to 120 recipes using the world’s largest database of FODMAP-tested foods, you’ll learn some new meal inspo that’ll taste great and go easy on your stomach.

Release date: April 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($45) | Booktopia ($45.50) | Dymocks ($59.99) | QBD ($47.99)

Best new non-fiction books coming out in April

Love & Autism by Kay Kerr

About the book:

Kay Kerr is a journalist, author and woman living with autism. In Love & Autism, Kerr talks to five Australians with autism to discuss how it affects their everyday lives.

In this spirit of Autism Awareness Month, we highly recommend picking up this uplifting read about neurodivergent love and the search for it.

Release date: March 28

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.99) | Booktopia ($29.75) | Dymocks ($36.99) | QBD ($29.59)

Dirty Laundry by Richard Kerr and Roxanne Emery

About the book:

Thanks to social media, more and more people around the world are finally being diagnosed with ADHD and getting the support they need. Here to help are the viral TikTok duo @ADHD_Love, who will teach you and your loved ones everything you need to know about navigating relationships while living with this unique disorder.

Inside, you’ll learn how to stop feel fundamentally broken, to stop judging yourself by the standards of a neurotypical world and how to communicate your struggles to the people around you. This guide is tried and tested with no-guilt and no shame.

Release date: April 4

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.99) | Booktopia ($29.75) | Dymocks ($36.99)

Best new fantasy books coming out in April

Silver in the Bone by Alexandra Bracken

About the book:

Drawing inspiration from Arthurian legend, Silver in the Bone is about a woman named Tamsin Lark, who is a Hollower, a person that breaks into the crypts of dark sorceresses in search of treasure.

When Tamsin learns about the existence of a legendary ring that could free her brother from a curse, she sets off to find it before the other Hollowers can claim it first.

Release date: April 4

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($16.95 – signed) | Dymocks ($24.99) | QBD ($19.99)

In The Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune

About the book:

TJ Klune’s latest novel is like a mix of WALL-E and Pinocchio, featuring three robots and a human that live together as a family in peaceful isolation. When Vic, the human, salvages an unfamiliar android named HAP, he uncovers a dark past shared by the mysterious robot and his fatherly android inventor, Gio.

When HAP accidentally alerts the robots from Gio’s former life to their location, the robotic inventor is ripped away to the City of Electric Dreams, where the family fears he’ll be decommissioned, or worse, reprogrammed. Together, the family race across the country, while tensions remain fraught between them and HAP.

Release date: April 26

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($28.50) | Dymocks ($34.99) | QBD ($24.99)