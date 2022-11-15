3 Bunnings-Approved Outdoor Stylings Trends

We’ve finally reached the warmer months of the year, and although old mate La Niña is still wreaking havoc, there have been some sunny days to remind us that we are in BBQ season — kind of. Anyway, if you’re hoping to make the most of whatever good weather mother nature throws our way, the team at Bunnings has a few tips on setting up a sweet outdoor setting with some furniture and styling tips.

Bunnings Trend and Design Manager Jane Wright shared three trends she’s picked up on of late in the outdoor entertaining space. And, seeing as you (and we) love Bunnings so damn much, we figured it would be worth sharing those with you all.

3 trends in outdoor entertaining and furniture, according to Bunnings

Bring the indoors out

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the trend of using your outdoor space as an extension of your indoor styling themes. For this summer, however, Wright shared that we can expect this to go even further.

“We’re seeing a shift in interior colour trends towards warmer whites and creams, which is reflected in our outdoor living range in products like our Marquee Harbour setting and Tuscan Path Dante Drum Pots,” she said. “As consumers increasingly look to their outdoor space as an extension of the interior rather than a separate space, accessories that were once typically associated with the indoors, such as mirrors and cushions, have made their way to the backyard, offering an easy and affordable way to update your outdoor space.”

Tell me an outdoor statement mirror doesn’t sound luxe to you.

Create a sanctuary space

“Garden and outdoor spaces are increasingly viewed as home sanctuaries, promoting mindfulness and wellbeing through thoughtful furnishings and accessories, ergonomic comfort and uplifting colours and textures,” Wright shared.

If you want to create a particularly calming outdoor environment, Wright suggested using natural tones like terracotta combined with soft finishes like cushions and throws.

When shopping at Bunnings, she recommended furniture and features like the Mimosa White Solaris Round Daybed, Mimosa Italica Range, Respect Terracotta Planters and Tuscan Path Dante Drum Pots.

Add ‘zones’ to your outdoor area

Much like your home, Wright recommends considering introducing zones to your outdoor space (if you have the room).

“Creating zones to enjoy with dedicated relaxation, dining and cooking spaces will ensure it can be enjoyed all year round,” she said. “Try adding furniture with plenty of space for guests to sit and relax (like Bunnings’ Marquee Harbour range) and if you’ve got the space, a dedicated dining table (Mimosa AnetoDining Table).”

If you don’t have loads of room, you can also use clusters of potted plants to create a certain ambience which can easily be shifted around if need be.

If you’d like to check the outdoor living furniture and styling options at Bunnings, you can take a peek here.