The Great Season 2: Release Date, Cast and Where We Last Left Off

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Huzzah! Season 2 of The Great is officially on the way and we couldn’t be more thrilled about the return of this wild and ridiculous comedy set in 18th Century Russia.

If you’re a lover of The Great, here’s your guide on what you can expect from the upcoming season.

The Great Season 2 trailer

We’ve been treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come in season 2 of The Great and it looks as out-of-this-world as you’d expect.

A very pregnant Catherine The Great (Elle Fanning) continues to wage her war against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), who remains as delusional as ever.

Check out the clip here:

Who is in the second season?

The series stars Elle Fanning (Super 8) and Nicholas Hoult (Stan’s True History of the Kelly Gang), Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The legendary Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Crown) will join the cast in season 2 of The Great, also. Anderson joins the fold as Catherine’s mother Joanna, and I, for one, cannot wait to see this dynamic play out.

The actress gave us a first look at her character on Instagram, along with the caption “Did someone say mother?”Needless to say, she looks phenomenal.

I need a refresher of season 1

If you’re feeling rusty when it comes to the happenings of season 1 of The Great, allow us to help. Obviously, spoilers are coming.

We were introduced to Catherine who travelled from Prussia to Russia to marry the Emperor of Russia, Peter.

She quickly learns Peter is a man-child with little sense and far too much ego and eventually decides she’s like to get rid of him and claim the throne for herself. After awkwardly navigating a coup, Catherine finds herself attempting to assassinate Peter (she fails).

The season wrapped up with Catherine keeping her life because (surprise) she’s pregnant. However, she traded the life of her lover Leo rather than call off the coup and that’s where we ended things, really.

What can we expect from season 2 of The Great?

In a statement on the new 10-episode season 2 of The Great, Stan shared the following:

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

When is the release date for The Great season 2?

The second season of The Great will return to Stan on November 20, 2021. In the interim, you can rewatch the first season here.

If you’re after some other binge-worthy series, check out our list of top shows on Stan right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.