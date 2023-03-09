9 of the Best Ways to Boost Your Protein Intake

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I briefly recorded my macros on MyFitnessPal last year. I wasn’t doing it to try and lose weight by any means, but more so to track just how much protein I was consuming a day and whether it was sustainable for my body — especially since I became a vegetarian a few years back.

The results were alarming because it was the only time I’d ever really had the opportunity to see just how much of it I was lacking. So, in the quest to increase my protein stores, I have curated a cheeky list of protein alternatives that don’t taste like that gross cardboard-esque bar from the health food aisle at Woolies — and they’re probably all 10 times cheaper, too.

READ MORE The Best Snacks to Pack for Travelling

Why is protein essential to a diet?

Before we dive in, it’s worth pointing out just how important protein is to a healthy diet. According to Medline Plus, “proteins are the building blocks of life. Every cell in the human body contains protein. The basic structure of protein is a chain of amino acids.”

The reason you need to make sure the foods you eat contains some of this good stuff is because it “help[s] your body repair cells and make new ones. Protein is also important for growth and development.” This is especially true for those of you who are partial to a good workout session or lead a particularly active lifestyle as it gives your muscles some extra TLC to help them grow.

How much do you need?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this question because every one of our bodies is unique and requires different amounts of fuel depending on your age, weight, activity level, height and more. As a very general guide, though, you can work out what would suit you via a Macro Calculator online (or just doing the maths yourself).

How can you boost your protein intake?

Outside of the obvious (aka eating meat or chugging down a protein shake), you can meet your protein needs in a bunch of different ways. Here are a few of our fave alternatives.

Protein lollies

Pro Matrix’s ‘prollies’ contain 17.5g of protein per pack with no added sugar or artificial flavours. That makes these babies a fabulous snack or dessert if you’re like me and need to have something sweet after meals. They’re also a great source of fibre if you want to kill two birds with one stone.

Available in three fabulous flavours including watermelon, neapolitan and pineapple crush, you can nab them for $19.60 right here. The only downside is that they contain gelatine, so won’t be suitable for strict vegetarians or vegans.

Protein oats

I went through a major phase of making oats last winter and loading a bunch of my fave plant-based protein powder into it. You can also load it up with other big protein hitters like peanut butter, or yoghurt, too for a big protein-fuelled brekkie. If regular oats are too boring, you can also serve them cold à la overnight oats, or bake them for a more cake-like texture.

Protein smoothies

In a similar vein, smoothies are my oat alternative during the summer. From being able to add all your favourite fruits to loading it up with high protein bits like protein powders, nut butters, chia seeds or yoghurt, it’ll set you off on a solid foot for the day.

Protein yoghurt combos

Speaking of yoghurt, regular greek yogurt tubs often contain around 5-6g of protein per serve, which is a great start if you need an extra little kick and are incorporating more protein over the rest of your day. Alternatively, these YoPro tubs contain 15 grams per 160g if you’re making brekkie your main protein meal of the day.

Just a PSA — other brands like Chobani, Yoplait and now Woolies’ home brand also have similar protein yoghurt offerings depending on your preference for taste, flavour and price point.

Protein pancakes

I can only make these protein pancakes on weekends because I can’t pull myself out of bed early enough to make these before work, but it’s kind of nice in that way because it becomes a little Sunday treat. You pretty much make these the same as normal pancakes, just add in some protein powder and you’re set.

Protein ice cream

YoPro and a few other brands also do protein ice creams (both on sticks and in tubs), so you can have your cake and eat it, too. How’s that for a double win?

Protein balls

My mum always drilled into me just how good nuts are as a protein source, so it makes perfect sense that whipping up a batch of these protein balls will help you get some of the good stuff into your diet — while still tasting amazing. Bonus points for being able to store it in your pantry all week for an on-the-go snack. There are some good recipes here.

Eggs

Eggs are so great on the protein front containing around 6-7g. This means you can lean into a couple of fried pesto eggs, egg sandwiches or a bowl of shakshuka to bolster your protein stores. Need I mention most of them are easy as heck to whip up?

Bean soups

Apart from animal meat, beans are among the highest natural sources of protein, so big soups that contain a bunch of chickpeas, black beans, lentils and other varieties are a go — especially if you add some spinach for an extra hit of iron, too. The best part about soups is that you can tailor them to suit your own palate, too. E.g spicy and tomato-based to creamy and mild. You can find some recipe inspiration here.