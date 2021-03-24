The Best Snacks to Pack for Travelling

Good news everyone, travel is coming back to life after the events of 2020. If you’re ready to plan your next holiday, there are a few things you’ll want to consider. Sure, there are important things like flights and accommodation etc. But let’s get to the really vital stuff – snacks.

Whether it’s a flight, a road trip or a ride on public transport, you’re gonna want snacks. Particularly if you’re not a fan of aeroplane food.

Here are some suggestions for travel snacks that are easy to pack, don’t need refrigeration and are (for the most part) healthy.

Snacks for planes

Look, airline food is a gamble. Most of the time you don’t know what meals you’re going to get until your bum is in that seat. That makes snacks of your choice important, particularly if its a long flight.

Of course, there are a couple of things to consider on a plane. You don’t want to make much mess, otherwise, you’ll have to sit in it for the rest of your flight. You also won’t have a fridge available, so don’t pack anything that needs to be kept cold.

You also want to pack things that will fit in your carry on and that don’t run the risk of getting squashed or going off in your bag. Plus, plane air is super dry, so anything salty is going to add to your level of thirst. (On that note, pack your own water bottle – just make it empty so you can board with it).

With all that considered, here are some ideal snacks for your next flight:

Dried fruit

Nuts (unsalted)

Beef jerky

Vege chips

Muesli/granola bars

Herbed bread rolls

Baked goods – cookies, muffins, brownies etc.

Muesli – just add water or ask an attendant for milk.

Cereal (great for snacking if you can eat it dry)

Fresh berries

Carrot sticks

Remember that anything in a sealed packet will expand thanks to cabin pressure. You might also want to empty your snacks into your own container or a resealable bag in case you don’t want to eat the whole packet in one sitting.

If it’s an international flight, remember there will be customs and restrictions on liquids, so make sure to eat your travel snacks while you’re on the flight.

Snacks for road trips

Depending on the length of your road trip, you have a few more travel snack options at your disposal. If you have a small esky or cooler bag with some ice bricks, you can keep that in your car and prep some sandwiches or salads at home.

But how about snacks you can eat easily and safely while travelling in a car? You’ll want things that are easy to eat while moving and that won’t spill all over your car.

Here are some suggestions for road trip snacks:

Cut up vegetables like carrot, cucumber or celery sticks

Whole fruits – apples and bananas are ideal

Fruit slices or berries

Lollies with natural sugars

Muesli or granola bars

Focaccia or tear-apart breads

Trail mix

Homemade sandwiches, rolls or wraps

Crackers

Popcorn

Snacks for public transport

Sometimes you need something to keep you going on the train or bus, whether that’s hopping on a Greyhound to another city or for your plain old work commute.

When packing a snack you intend to eat on public transport, you want to think of something quick and easy and something that won’t make a mess or disturb your fellow passengers.

Some ideas would be a homemade smoothie in a travel bottle or cup, muesli or protein bars, or something you can keep in a container or sealed bag like fruit and veg slices.

Right, that’s all our recommendations. Just remember to actually pack your snacks or you’ll be relegated to the overpriced airport or petrol station options.