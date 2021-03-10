Smith’s Is Bringing Back 5 Classic Chip Flavours Because You Demanded It

2021 is a celebratory year for many of us. This includes classic chip brand Smith’s which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. So how does a potato chip company celebrate? With new flavours of course.

Well, technically speaking, these aren’t new flavours but Smith’s is bringing back a limited edition range of uniquely Australian flavours. They are all chip flavours we’ve seen in stores before, and they’ll be coming back to shelves for a short time in celebration of Smith’s 90th.

Which chip flavours are coming back?

As an original Australian company (which started in Surry Hills, fun fact) Smith’s has a finger on the pulse of Aussie chip wants and needs. That’s why in a series known as ‘Bring Backs’, Smith’s will be reigniting our love for five classic flavours.

“We know how much Smith’s fans love our Limited-Edition flavours, so this special ‘Bring Backs’ range is our tribute to them,” Smith’s Brand Manager, Kimberly Pettet, said.

Here are the chip flavours making a comeback in classic crinkle-cut style:

Crispy Bacon

Tasty Cheese

Garlic Bread

Sausage Sizzle

Loaded Baked Potato

Personally, having tried a sausage sizzle pizza, I am very ready for sausage sizzle chips to make a return.

Where can you get them?

Now listen carefully – if you want to get your hands on these chip flavours during their limited edition window, here’s what you need to know.

Smith’s Bring Backs chips will be on sale for as little as $3.49 (starting price). Certain flavours will only be available at certain retailers. Crispy Bacon and Tasty Cheese will be available at all major grocers. Garlic Bread will be a Woolworths exclusive while Sausage Sizzle is a Coles exclusively. And lastly, Loaded Baked Potato is available at IGA and independent retailers, only.

If these classic chip flavours aren’t enough to entice you, there’s also a consumer prize pack on offer. With a total prize pool of $1 million up for grabs, buying these chips could land you instant cash and other prizes.

Get out there and grab these bad boys while you can!