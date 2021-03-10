Level Up Your Life

Smith’s Is Bringing Back 5 Classic Chip Flavours Because You Demanded It

Lauren Rouse

Published 13 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 4:43 pm -
Filed to:potato chips
smithssnacks
Smith’s Is Bringing Back 5 Classic Chip Flavours Because You Demanded It
Image: Supplied
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

2021 is a celebratory year for many of us. This includes classic chip brand Smith’s which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. So how does a potato chip company celebrate? With new flavours of course.

Well, technically speaking, these aren’t new flavours but Smith’s is bringing back a limited edition range of uniquely Australian flavours. They are all chip flavours we’ve seen in stores before, and they’ll be coming back to shelves for a short time in celebration of Smith’s 90th.

Which chip flavours are coming back?

As an original Australian company (which started in Surry Hills, fun fact) Smith’s has a finger on the pulse of Aussie chip wants and needs. That’s why in a series known as ‘Bring Backs’, Smith’s will be reigniting our love for five classic flavours.

“We know how much Smith’s fans love our Limited-Edition flavours, so this special ‘Bring Backs’ range is our tribute to them,” Smith’s Brand Manager, Kimberly Pettet, said.

Here are the chip flavours making a comeback in classic crinkle-cut style:

  • Crispy Bacon
  • Tasty Cheese
  • Garlic Bread
  • Sausage Sizzle
  • Loaded Baked Potato

Personally, having tried a sausage sizzle pizza, I am very ready for sausage sizzle chips to make a return.

Where can you get them?

Now listen carefully – if you want to get your hands on these chip flavours during their limited edition window, here’s what you need to know.

Smith’s Bring Backs chips will be on sale for as little as $3.49 (starting price). Certain flavours will only be available at certain retailers. Crispy Bacon and Tasty Cheese will be available at all major grocers. Garlic Bread will be a Woolworths exclusive while Sausage Sizzle is a Coles exclusively. And lastly, Loaded Baked Potato is available at IGA and independent retailers, only.

If these classic chip flavours aren’t enough to entice you, there’s also a consumer prize pack on offer. With a total prize pool of $1 million up for grabs, buying these chips could land you instant cash and other prizes.

Get out there and grab these bad boys while you can!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.