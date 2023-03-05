Here’s What You Couldn’t Stop Streaming in February

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s always interesting to know what TV shows and movies Aussies are watching in the privacy of their homes, without judgement or having to leave the couch. That’s why lists of the most-streamed TV shows and movies always excite me because sometimes there are random things that come up.

Our good friends over at Just Watch sent us a list of the top ten most-streamed TV shows and movies of the past month in Australia so we can have a little sticky beak into these couch watches.

Whether you were scooping up the latest flicks or discovering hidden gems from the past, here are the most-streamed TV shows and movies of 2021.

All synopses are from Just Watch Australia.

Top 10 most-streamed TV shows of February 2023

The Last of Us

Twenty years after modern civilisation has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the United States and depend on each other for survival.

Unsurprisingly, The Last of Us is the most-streamed TV show of the past month. It’s taken the world by storm, heck, even taken us by storm. Our very own Lauren Rouse has been a source of wealth for the show.

The Last of Us is currently streaming on Binge.

Happy Valley

Happy Valley is a dark, funny, multi-layered thriller revolving around the personal and professional life of Catherine, a dedicated, experienced, hard-working copper. She is also a bereaved mother who looks after her orphaned grandchild.

Now this one comes as a little surprise given it’s a show that first came out in 2014 but hey, Aussies obviously loved it enough for it to be the second most-streamed TV show of the past month.

Happy Valley is currently streaming on Binge.

South Park

Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

South Park is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Poker Face

This mystery-of-the-week series follows Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Poker Face has done exceptionally well considering it was only released in January and it made it in the top 10 most-streamed TV shows of the month.

Poker Face is currently streaming on Stan.

Cunk on Earth

In this deeply profound and important mockumentary series, Philomena Cunk tells the entire story of Human Civilisation from prehistoric times to the present day, covering all the main bits of History, Science, Culture and Religion. So this really is the last documentary you ever need to watch.

Cunk on Earth might actually be the funniest thing I’ve watched in a very long time. Plus, TikTok is loving it, which makes it unsurprising that it’s one of the most-streamed TV shows at the moment.

Cunk on Earth is currently streaming on Netflix.

The White Lotus

Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

We’re also deeply obsessed with The White Lotus so we’re not shocked that the rest of the country is too and it would be one of the most-streamed TV shows.

The White Lotus is currently streaming on Binge.

Shrinking

Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?

Shrinking is currently streaming on Apple TV.

1923

Follow a new generation of the Dutton family during the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

We broke down the families of the Yellowstone and 1923 universes so you don’t have to be confused. You’re welcome.

1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard

Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, we follow the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.

Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Yellowstone

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Coming in at number 10 of the most-streamed TV shows of the month is none other than Yellowstone. We loved it and we think you should check it out if you haven’t already.

Yellowstone is currently streaming on Stan.

Top 10 movies of February 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.

The film that is currently sweeping the awards season only makes sense to be the most-streamed movie of the month.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently streaming on Binge.

The Menu

A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

I really loved The Menu so I’m glad that it’s one of Australia’s most-streamed movies of February.

The Menu is currently streaming on Disney+.

Elvis

The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis has had the biggest stronghold on the box office and the awards season so we’re not surprised to see it as one of the most-streamed movies of the month.

Elvis is currently available for purchase on Apple TV.

Bullet Train

Unlucky assassin Ladybug is determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train.

Bullet Train is currently available for purchase on Apple TV.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Abandoned by her family, Kya raises herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. When her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

While this film didn’t make much of an impact in cinemas, it’s obviously very popular on streaming platforms, being the fifth most-streamed movie of the month.

Where the Crawdads Sing is currently streaming on Binge.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Yet another entry on the most-streamed movies that has swept up the awards season with Angela Bassett (rightfully) earning several gongs as Best Supporting Actress.

This was an exceptional movie and one that I’m glad has dominated both the box office and streaming platforms.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently streaming on Disney+.

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

I’m not shocked that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the most-streamed movies of February, but I am shocked it wasn’t higher on the list.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently streaming on Binge.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is currently available on Apple TV.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, Nick Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative and forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Good on Nick Cage for making a strong comeback and having one of the most-streamed movies of the past month in a movie where he plays himself.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is currently streaming on Binge.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.

All Quiet on the Western Front is currently streaming on Netflix.