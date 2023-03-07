Make Creamier, Spicier Scrambled Eggs With Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo sauce and chicken belong together. The buttery, peppery sauce helps drumettes and flats realise their highest calling, but it doesn’t stop there. This lovely bird has also blessed us with eggs, and those too can be buffaloed. With as little as one store-bought ingredient, you can transform a basic breakfast into a buffalo scramble.

I fully expected this dish to taste good, but I did not predict the positive effect buffalo sauce would have on the texture of my scrambled eggs. I usually do a low and slow cooking method with frequent stirring to get a small and soft curd. With the first bite, I realised something unexpected had happened. The eggs had the type of supple texture that you get when you add lots of delicious fats, like heavy cream and cheese to your scramble. It was silky and soft, reminiscent of a homemade ricotta cheese, but with the flavour of hot wings from my favourite dive bar.

For anyone wondering, “Why not just use hot sauce?,” I urge you not to do so. You’ll miss out on a truly luxurious consistency. Store-bought buffalo sauces usually contain additional spices, sugars, fats, and most importantly, thickeners like xanthan gum or cornstarch that standard hot sauces don’t have. The pepper, sugars and spices make it taste buffalo-tastic, so you don’t have to further season the eggs. The thickeners mingle and disperse the egg proteins, keeping the texture from getting too firm, and adding some plumping starch gelatinization. For additional spice, by all means, add hot sauce, but I wouldn’t call it a replacement for a thickened buffalo sauce.

I used Buffalo Wild Wings medium sauce. It has the buffalo flavour I’m looking for, and a consistent warm heat that makes my entire household happy. Whipping up a plate of fluffy buffalo eggs is simple. Grab your favourite store-bought buffalo sauce and whisk it into raw eggs until it’s thoroughly dispersed and your eggs look like liquid Cheetos. Cook as usual. Depending on the strength of your chosen sauce, half a tablespoon or one full tablespoon per egg will do the trick. To really drive home the buffalo experience, add toppings like chopped scallions or crumbled blue cheese, and serve with a side of carrot and celery sticks.

Creamy Buffalo Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons buffalo sauce (I used Buffalo Wild Wings medium sauce)

1 tablespoon chopped scallions

Carrot sticks and celery sticks

Butter or oil for the frying pan

Aggressively whisk eggs and buffalo sauce until thoroughly incorporated and frothy. Butter or oil a frying pan over low heat. Pour eggs into the pan and stir frequently until small, creamy egg curds form. Top with chopped scallions and serve with carrot and celery sticks.