The 2023 Super Netball Season Has Started, Here’s What You Need to Know

Look alive netball fans because the Suncorp Super Netball 2023 Season is underway. If you’re looking for which teams are playing when or where you can watch the games from your couch, here’s everything you need to know.
Table of Contents
Match fixtures
Super Netball Round 1:
- Magpies vs Swifts – Saturday, March 18, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Fever vs Vixens – Saturday, March 18, 4:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
- Lightning vs Giants – Sunday, March 19, 1:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
- Firebirds vs Thunderbirds – Sunday, March 19, 3:00 pm, Nissan Arean, Brisbane
Round 2:
- Firebirds vs Lightning – Saturday, March 25, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane
- Thunderbirds vs Swifts – Saturday, March 25, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide
- Giants vs Fever – Sunday, March 26, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Magpies vs Vixens – Sunday, March 26, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Round 3:
- Swifts vs Firebirds – Saturday, April 1, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Lightning vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
- Fever vs Magpies – Sunday, April 2, 12:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
- Vixens vs Giants – Sunday, April 2, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Round 4:
- Vixens vs Lightning – Saturday, April 8, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Magpies vs Firebirds – Sunday, April 9, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Thunderbirds vs Giants – Sunday, April 9, 3:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide
- Swifts vs Fever – Monday, April 10, 1:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Round 5:
- Giants vs Magpies – Saturday, April 15, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Thunderbirds vs Vixens – Saturday, April 15, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide
- Firebirds vs Fever – Sunday, April 16, 2:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane
- Lightning vs Swifts – Sunday, April 16, 4:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
Round 6:
- Swifts vs Vixens – Saturday, April 22, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Firebirds vs Giants – Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane
- Fever vs Thunderbirds – Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
- Magpies vs Lightning – Tuesday, April 25, 12:30 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Round 7:
- Vixens vs Firebirds – Saturday, April 29, 5:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Giants vs Swifts – Saturday, April 29, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Lightning vs Fever – Sunday, April 30, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
- Thunderbirds vs Magpies – Sunday, April 30, 3:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide
Round 8: Super Netball Inclusion round
- Firebirds vs Magpies – Saturday, May 6, 5:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane
- Giants vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, May 6, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Vixens vs Fever – Sunday, May 7, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Swifts vs Lightning – Sunday, May 7, 4:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Round 9:
- Thunderbirds vs Firebirds – Saturday, May 13, 4:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide
- Fever vs Swifts – Saturday, May 13, 5:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
- Lightning vs Vixens – Sunday, May 14, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
- Magpies vs Giants – Sunday, May 14, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Round 10:
- Giants vs Lightning – Saturday, May 20, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Vixens vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, May 20, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Swifts vs Magpies – Sunday, May 21, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Fever vs Firebirds – Sunday, May 21, 2:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
Round 11: Super Netball First Nations round
- Lightning vs Magpies – Saturday, May 27, 5:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
- Thunderbirds vs Fever – Saturday, May 27, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide
- Vixens vs Swifts – Sunday, May 28, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Giants vs Firebirds – Sunday, May 28, 4:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
Round 12: Super Netball First Nations round
- Magpies vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, June 3, 5:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Fever vs Lightning – Saturday, June 3, 5:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
- Swifts vs Giants – Sunday, June 4, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Firebirds vs Vixens – Sunday, June 4, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane
Round 13:
- Thunderbirds vs Lightning – Saturday, June 10, 6:30 pm, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
- Fever vs Giants – Sunday, June 11, 12:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth
- Firebirds vs Swifts – Sunday, June 11, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane
- Vixens vs Magpies – Monday, June 12, 1:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Round 14:
- Swfits vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, June 17, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
- Magpies vs Fever – Saturday, June 17, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne
- Lightning vs Firebirds – Sunday, June 18, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast
- Giants vs Vixens – Sunday, June 18, 4:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney
When did the season start?
The 2023 Super Netball season began on Saturday, March 18.
Starting off the season was the match between Collingwood Magpies and the NSW Swifts. The first weekend also saw the Grand Final rematch between West Coast Fever (reigning premiers) and the Melbourne Vixens.
The First Nations Round is also returning this season, being played across Round 11 and Round 12 to align with National Reconciliation Week.
For the first time ever in the league, there will be an ANZAC Day match between Collingwood Magpies and Sunshine Coast Lightning.
When is the Suncorp Super Netball grand final?
The Super Netball Final Series will be played across four weeks in June and July, with the Grand Final being played on July 8.
Locations for the finals are yet to be announced.
The following are the dates for the semi-finals and finals for the Super Netball 2023 season.
- Major semi-final: Saturday, June 24, 7:00 pm
- Minor semi-final: Sunday, June 25, 4:00 pm
- Preliminary final: Saturday, July 1, 7:00 pm
- Grand final: Saturday, July 8, 7:00 pm
How to watch the Suncorp Super Netball season
If you’re keen to watch the Super Netball 2023 season, we’ve got you covered.
Every match will be broadcast live and ad-break-free during play on both Foxtel and Kayo.
Fancy being courtside? You can get tickets to watch all the games here.
