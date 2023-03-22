The 2023 Super Netball Season Has Started, Here’s What You Need to Know

Look alive netball fans because the Suncorp Super Netball 2023 Season is underway. If you’re looking for which teams are playing when or where you can watch the games from your couch, here’s everything you need to know.

Match fixtures

Super Netball Round 1:

Magpies vs Swifts – Saturday, March 18, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

– Saturday, March 18, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Fever vs Vixens – Saturday, March 18, 4:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

– Saturday, March 18, 4:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth Lightning vs Giants – Sunday, March 19, 1:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

– Sunday, March 19, 1:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast Firebirds vs Thunderbirds – Sunday, March 19, 3:00 pm, Nissan Arean, Brisbane

Round 2:

Firebirds vs Lightning – Saturday, March 25, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane

– Saturday, March 25, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane Thunderbirds vs Swifts – Saturday, March 25, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide

– Saturday, March 25, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide Giants vs Fever – Sunday, March 26, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

– Sunday, March 26, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Magpies vs Vixens – Sunday, March 26, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Round 3:

Swifts vs Firebirds – Saturday, April 1, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

– Saturday, April 1, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Lightning vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

– Saturday, April 1, 7:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast Fever vs Magpies – Sunday, April 2, 12:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

– Sunday, April 2, 12:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth Vixens vs Giants – Sunday, April 2, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Round 4:

Vixens vs Lightning – Saturday, April 8, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, April 8, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Magpies vs Firebirds – Sunday, April 9, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, April 9, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Thunderbirds vs Giants – Sunday, April 9, 3:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide

Sunday, April 9, 3:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide Swifts vs Fever – Monday, April 10, 1:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Round 5:

Giants vs Magpies – Saturday, April 15, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, April 15, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Thunderbirds vs Vixens – Saturday, April 15, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide

Saturday, April 15, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide Firebirds vs Fever – Sunday, April 16, 2:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane

Sunday, April 16, 2:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane Lightning vs Swifts – Sunday, April 16, 4:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Round 6:

Swifts vs Vixens – Saturday, April 22, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, April 22, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Firebirds vs Giants – Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane

Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane Fever vs Thunderbirds – Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth Magpies vs Lightning – Tuesday, April 25, 12:30 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Round 7:

Vixens vs Firebirds – Saturday, April 29, 5:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, April 29, 5:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Giants vs Swifts – Saturday, April 29, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, April 29, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Lightning vs Fever – Sunday, April 30, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, April 30, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast Thunderbirds vs Magpies – Sunday, April 30, 3:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide

Round 8: Super Netball Inclusion round

Firebirds vs Magpies – Saturday, May 6, 5:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane

Saturday, May 6, 5:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane Giants vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, May 6, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, May 6, 7:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Vixens vs Fever – Sunday, May 7, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, May 7, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Swifts vs Lightning – Sunday, May 7, 4:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Round 9:

Thunderbirds vs Firebirds – Saturday, May 13, 4:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide

Saturday, May 13, 4:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide Fever vs Swifts – Saturday, May 13, 5:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday, May 13, 5:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth Lightning vs Vixens – Sunday, May 14, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, May 14, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast Magpies vs Giants – Sunday, May 14, 4:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Round 10:

Giants vs Lightning – Saturday, May 20, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, May 20, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Vixens vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, May 20, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, May 20, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Swifts vs Magpies – Sunday, May 21, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Sunday, May 21, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Fever vs Firebirds – Sunday, May 21, 2:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

Round 11: Super Netball First Nations round

Lightning vs Magpies – Saturday, May 27, 5:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Saturday, May 27, 5:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast Thunderbirds vs Fever – Saturday, May 27, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide

Saturday, May 27, 6:30 pm, Netball SA Stadium, Adelaide Vixens vs Swifts – Sunday, May 28, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, May 28, 2:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Giants vs Firebirds – Sunday, May 28, 4:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Round 12: Super Netball First Nations round

Magpies vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, June 3, 5:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, June 3, 5:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Fever vs Lightning – Saturday, June 3, 5:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday, June 3, 5:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth Swifts vs Giants – Sunday, June 4, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Sunday, June 4, 2:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Firebirds vs Vixens – Sunday, June 4, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane

Round 13:

Thunderbirds vs Lightning – Saturday, June 10, 6:30 pm, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday, June 10, 6:30 pm, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Fever vs Giants – Sunday, June 11, 12:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth

Sunday, June 11, 12:00 pm, RAC Arena, Perth Firebirds vs Swifts – Sunday, June 11, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane

Sunday, June 11, 4:00 pm, Nissan Arena, Brisbane Vixens vs Magpies – Monday, June 12, 1:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Round 14:

Swfits vs Thunderbirds – Saturday, June 17, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Saturday, June 17, 5:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney Magpies vs Fever – Saturday, June 17, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, June 17, 7:00 pm, John Cain Arena, Melbourne Lightning vs Firebirds – Sunday, June 18, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, June 18, 2:00 pm, USC Stadium, Sunshine Coast Giants vs Vixens – Sunday, June 18, 4:00 pm, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

When did the season start?

The 2023 Super Netball season began on Saturday, March 18.

Starting off the season was the match between Collingwood Magpies and the NSW Swifts. The first weekend also saw the Grand Final rematch between West Coast Fever (reigning premiers) and the Melbourne Vixens.

The First Nations Round is also returning this season, being played across Round 11 and Round 12 to align with National Reconciliation Week.

For the first time ever in the league, there will be an ANZAC Day match between Collingwood Magpies and Sunshine Coast Lightning.

When is the Suncorp Super Netball grand final?

The Super Netball Final Series will be played across four weeks in June and July, with the Grand Final being played on July 8.

Locations for the finals are yet to be announced.

The following are the dates for the semi-finals and finals for the Super Netball 2023 season.

Major semi-final: Saturday, June 24, 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 24, 7:00 pm Minor semi-final: Sunday, June 25, 4:00 pm

Sunday, June 25, 4:00 pm Preliminary final: Saturday, July 1, 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 1, 7:00 pm Grand final: Saturday, July 8, 7:00 pm

How to watch the Suncorp Super Netball season

If you’re keen to watch the Super Netball 2023 season, we’ve got you covered.

Every match will be broadcast live and ad-break-free during play on both Foxtel and Kayo.

Fancy being courtside? You can get tickets to watch all the games here.