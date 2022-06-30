Super Netball Grand Final 2022: How Fans Can Watch the Match Live

Get excited, sports fans! One of the biggest events of the year is here for another year: the Super Netball Grand Final has arrived for 2022. If you’re a big ol’ netty fan and you’re keen to see this epic event play out, here’s everything you need to know.

A quick look at the Super Netball comp

If you’re new to the Super Netball season, there are eight teams that compete: Thunderbirds, Magpies, GIANTS, Vixens, Swifts, Firebirds, Lightning and Fever.

The season kicked off in March 2022 and we’re now heading to the Super Netball Grand Final after an action-packed season.

West Coast Fever and Melbourne Vixens are the top two teams for 2022, after knocking out the GIANTS and Magpies in recent weeks, and will be going head to head for the top spot.

2022 Super Netball Grand Final: When and where is it?

The game between West Coast Fever and Melbourne Vixens is slated for July 3, 2022, at Perth’s RAC Arena.

How can I watch the Netball Grand final live in 2022?

If you’re keen to cheer on your team in the flesh, you can buy tickets for the Netball Grand Final for 2022 via Ticketek.

For those who would prefer to watch the game from the comfort of their homes, you can tune in for free via Kayo Freebies. You can sign up by downloading the Kayo app and setting up a free account. Here’s a closer look at the other sports events you’ll be able to tune into along with the Super Netball Grand Final for 2022.

The game will take place at 7:00 pm AEST/5:00 pm AWT on July 3 (as we mentioned above).

What else should I know?

Interestingly, the 2022 Grand Final for the comp is going to be a rematch between the teams that fought for the title in 2020 – the Vixens won that time around.

Additionally, Fever has been in two finals but the team has never won. Do you think this could be the year that changes?

We’ll be sure to update this piece as any additional pieces of information regarding the sports event emerge. In the interim, get ready to see your top teams battle it out.