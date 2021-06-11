Get Excited For These Sex Toys That Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

If you’ve been eyeing off some new sex toys for a while now, but just can’t seem to part with the dollars, we’ve got good news for you — Amazon Prime Day 2021 will feature huge sales on a range of vibrators.

This year, Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off at midnight AEST, Monday, June 21 and runs until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on a bunch of best-selling sex toys like, the Womanizer Pro40, the We-Vibe Couple Vibrator CE, Womanizer W500, We-Vibe Tango and the We-Vibe Sync, all of which will be heavily discounted.

We have it on good authority that a Womanizer W500, which is usually $299.95, will be on sale for $199 (save $100). While the We-Vibe Couples Vibrator CE that usually retails for around $99 will only set you back $59 (save $40) — and that’s just the beginning of this huge sex toy sale.

Before you nab any of these sweet, sweet deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month once the trial is up. If you’re not planning on using Prime after the big sale event, just remember to cancel your subscription so you don’t get charged.

So to be prepared for this sex toy sale, we’ve rounded up our top picks that are all worth adding to your must-buy list.

Sync is worn during sex and provides dual stimulation, so he can feel the vibrations too. It’s adjustable to fit your unique body so you can feel the vibrations right where you want them. The remote can change vibration modes as well as the intensity of the vibrations. Either partner can use the remote and it works up to a distance of 3 metres.

Buy the We-Vibe Sync $149 (save $100) from Amazon here.

The We-Vibe Couples Vibrator is a discreet, powerful vibrator that’s designed to be enjoyed during sex with a partner. The flexible design means that she gets powerful stimulation to her clitoris and G-Spot, and that the vibrator stays in place as you move. The We-Vibe Couples Vibrator Red Edition provides seven unique vibration modes, so you can find a mode to suit your mood.

Buy the We-Vibe Couple Vibrator CE $59 (save $40) from Amazon here.

We-Vibe Tango offers instant intensity and the excitement of powerful vibrations. The narrow edges provide pinpoint external stimulation, while the flat area soothes and stimulates with an all-over massage. Amazing on its own, or use it to add power to your favourite silicone pleasure product.

Buy the We-Vibe Tango $69 (save $12) from Amazon here.

The Womanizer Pro 40 was designed with patented pleasure air technology that delivers mind-blowing clitoral orgasms. It has six different intensity levels, is water-proof, and has a battery life of up to 2 hours.

Buy the Womanizer Pro40 $109 (save $40) from Amazon here.

The patented Pleasure Air technology was developed for you and your clitoris. The vibrator features 12 different intensity levels, is water-proof, available in nine different colours and is rechargeable via USB.

Buy the Womanizer W500 $199 (save $100) from Amazon here.

Remember these don’t go on sale until June 21, so check back then for these hot deals and more.

We’ll be covering all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales on the day, so be sure to bookmark this page.