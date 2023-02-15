Here’s Every Item In IKEA’s New Marimekko Range

Lovers of an interior design trend are keenly awaiting the arrival of IKEA’s latest collection, which is blending the furniture brand’s iconic Swedish design with the creative works of Finnish textile brand, Marimekko. IKEA and Marimekko have together launched the BASTUA collection; a homewares range inspired by “Nordic nature, sauna culture and self-care rituals”.

While we don’t yet have an official drop date for IKEA x Marimekko, the BASTUA collection, we do know that it’s slated for an early March release. While we wait for the products to land in-store in Australia, here is everything we know about what’s coming, along with a round-up of our favourite pieces.

IKEA x Marimekko: Everything to know about the BASTUA collection

IKEA and Marimekko’s BASTUA collection is set to drop worldwide, including in Australia, in March 2023. The range is made up of 26 limited-edition pieces, characterised by bold and colourful prints that have been inspired by Nordic sauna culture (as we touched on above). So, think soothing elements rooted in nature. …Basically what everyone needs right about now.

The items in the range include:

BASTUA side table 45 birch veneer $89.00 BASTUA sauna bucket w ladle 9 l black $49.00 BASTUA bench 74 solid birch $119.00 BASTUA LED lantern battery-operated white $35.00 BASTUA bench towel 45×160 blue/green $19.00 BASTUA bench towel 45×60 blue/green $9.00 BASTUA bath sheet 90×180 blue/green $29.00 BASTUA bath sheet 90×180 blue/orange $29.00 BASTUA shower curtain 180×200 leaf pattern blue/green $25.00 BASTUA kimono L/XL leaf pattern blue $45.00 BASTUA kimono L/XL stripe pattern green $45.00 BASTUA kimono S/M leaf pattern blue $45.00 BASTUA kimono S/M stripe pattern green $45.00 BASTUA cushion 45×20 blue/orange $10.00 BASTUA bowl 13 clear glass $12.00 BASTUA glass 30 cl clear glass $6.50 BASTUA jug 1.5 l clear glass $29.00 BASTUA tray 36×49 leaf shaped green $20.00 BASTUA tray 43 blue/green $19.00 BASTUA tray 43 leaf pattern orange/green $19.00 BASTUA water bottle 0.7 l stnls floral pattern/blue $19.00 BASTUA water bottle 0.7 l stnls stripe pattern/green $19.00 BASTUA scented candle in glass 35hr Rhu elderflow/white $14.00 BASTUA mirror 42×59 solid birch $119.00 BASTUA floor cushion 60×60 outdoor leaf pattern/or green $79.00 BASTUA rack w 5 knobs solid birch $29.00 BASTUA car bag l 55x37x35 cm/71 l leaf pattern /or green $4.00 BASTUA carrier bag 22x22x15 cm/7 l pink $2.50 BASTUA carrier bag large 55x37x35 cm/71 l blue/green $4.00

Speaking on the new range, Henrik Most, Creative Leader at IKEA, shared in a statement that:

“Collaborating with Marimekko was a natural choice for IKEA as we are both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the BASTUA collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first. “The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature in furniture and accessories for the home.”

Similarly, Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko, added:

“Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints. “Marimekko is committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people with its bold prints and designs, and we are excited to see this to come true in collaboration with IKEA.”

If you ask us, the pieces to look out for are the bath sheets ($29), birch side table ($89), leaf pattern shower curtain ($25), solid birch mirror ($119) and the birch bench ($119).

You can learn more about the collection here.